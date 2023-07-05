Honky Tonk Smokehouse will celebrate its 10th anniversary at 145 Jonestown Road next week with tastings, specials, entertainment and more.

Sam and Susan Platt bought the restaurant back in 2013 from barbecue champion Doug Pyron.

Pyron opened the restaurant in 2009 after years of traveling the barbecue competition circuit.

Back then, the restaurant was known as the Honky Tonk Pig and was just a takeout place.

Pyron eventually decided to get out of the business and put it up for sale.

For years, Sam Platt had been trying to talk his wife to invest in a restaurant. “You know we would drive around a town and see a place for sale and Sam would say, ‘We should buy that and open a restaurant.’ My answer was always, ‘No,’” Susan Platt said.

“Then he came home one day and said a friend had seen that Honky Tonk Pig was for sale. A week went by and every day he said something about it. I finally realized this was my opportunity to realize my husband’s dream. Our kids had grown, so the timing was good.”

“Honestly, it was like a dare,” Sam Platt said. “My friend called me up and said, ‘You need to do it.’ I was turning 50. It was either buy a Corvette or buy a restaurant.”

The Platts had never owned a restaurant. Susan Platt did and still does work for Wells Fargo. Sam Platt had spent the last 20 years or so working in aerospace mechanics. But he had worked in restaurants in his teens and 20s, rising to a manager position at Pizzeria Uno.

For several summers, the Platts had invited coworkers to their house for increasing large cookouts, feeding up to 350 people.

Still, when they took over Honky Tonk Pig, they relied on Pyron’s menu and recipes — with help from an employee to stay through the transition to help.

Over time, though, they had made the restaurant their own.

The first thing they did was change the name, ever so slightly, from Honky Tonk Pig to Honky Tonk Smokehouse. “We dropped ‘Pig’ from the name because we didn’t want to be just another pork barbecue place,” Susan Platt said.

“I get North Carolina style,” Sam Platt said. “But our style is just a different way.”

Though the restaurant doesn’t make N.C. barbecue, it does serve a style of pulled pork. But it’s just as well-known for its beef brisket, pork ribs, smoked turkey and chicken.

After about two and half years, the Platts took over a vacant space next door and added a 68-seat dining room.

Gradually, Sam Platt tweaked recipes. “Over time, we changed them to the way we like them – our flavors.”

The Platts also added more sauces, including honey chipotle, Alabama white, and Eastern dip.

They almost doubled the amount of sides available.

Other menu additions have included Brunswick stew, brisket chili and fruit cobbler.

Sam Platt uses Pyron’s original Southern Pride Cooker, which is gas-powered but accommodates wood logs to get smoky flavor.

People can buy all of the meats by the pound, in sandwiches or on platters. The restaurant cuts all of its meats to order. Meats are not sauced in the kitchen; rather, customers can choose from a variety of sauces in the dining room.

A full rack of ribs goes for $32.47. Pulled pork is $13.67 a pound; brisket is $19.97 a pound.

Platt estimated that he goes through 40 to 45 racks of ribs a week and about 200 pounds of pork and 300 pounds of brisket.

Sandwiches run $5.77 for all meats except brisket, which runs $7.47, and consist of 4 ounces of meat on a buttered bun or Texas toast. Meat platters (starting at $9.87) feature six ounces of meat plus two sides and Texas Toast.

In addition to previously mentioned meat, the restaurant also has smoked sausage, chicken salad, garden burger and vegetable platters.

Among the many sides are collard greens, green beans, jalapeno baked beans, three-cheese macaroni, coleslaw, barbecue slaw, and buttery red-skinned taters.

Though they have their fair share of takeout and dine-in customers, Susan Platt said that as much as half of their business is catering, which she manages.

“I do weddings most every Saturday in the spring and fall, probably 30 to 35 a year,” she said. “And then there’s retirement parties, birthday parties, graduations, family reunions — and then a lot of corporate stuff.”

Ten years ago, Platt wasn’t at all sure Honky Tonk Smokehouse would still be around in 2023.

“When we first opened, I didn’t know what was going to happen,” he said.

“This is definitely not for the faint of heart,” his wife said. “But I think it works because we are there. Pretty much if the doors are open, Sam is there, watching everything — not just the food but also the customers in the dining room. He’s paying attention to everything. I don’t know how he does it.”

Sam Platt said it’s been a matter of learning as he went along. “There have been hiccups. But I guess I would say we’ve worked at being consistent. And business is good — we have new customers coming in even now.”