Local cooking instructor Dianne McConnell has released “Don’t Crowd the Pan,” a 242-page cookbook full of tips and instruction for cooks of all experience levels.

The book, cowritten with Tamara Benefiel, is the result of years of recipe writing, testing and editing.

“Don’t Crowd the Pan” has more than 200 recipes. But the recipes make up only about half of the book.

The rest of the book consists of advice on techniques, equipment and everything else you need to know to turn out a successful meal time after time.

“It took us a long time, but we didn’t work on it every day,” McConnell said. “We’d work on it, take a break and then work on it some more.”

McConnell grew up on a farm near Davidson and ran a restaurant in Charlotte in the 1970s before moving to New York City. After a stint in the banking industry, she studied at the Institute for Culinary Education before starting her own catering company – which she ran for 15 years.

She returned to North Carolina in 2005, settling in Pfafftown. And after she and her husband encountered some health issues, she enrolled in an online program from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition and became certified as a health coach in 2011.

McConnell started teaching classes at Southern Home & Kitchen in Thruway Shopping Center soon after it opened, and about 10 years later she still teaches classes there.

It was at Southern Home & Kitchen where McConnell met Benefiel, who was an assistant to instructor.

The book grew out of the classes, McConnell said. “When I was teaching at Southern Home & Kitchen people would say, ‘You should do a cookbook.’ And Tam was assisting me one night and she said, ‘You know, you really should do a cookbook.’ And I needed someone to push me a little. That’s how it came about.”

They started writing down recipes, then gradually added more sections to the book.

“It evolved over time. We kept adding things. Tam helped with all the testing, and we would tweak the recipes together,” McConnell said. “We wanted recipes that tasted good but also that are written in a way that is easy to follow.”

“Tam also did all the graphics,” McConnell said.

“Don’t Crowd the Pan” has four main sections: the Efficient Kitchen, the Recipes, the Entertainment Guide and Dinners by the Book.

The Efficient Kitchen covers definitions of all the major cooking methods and terms, as well as essential equipment, measurement tips, knife help and safety information.

The Entertainment Guide offers a series of menus along with to-do lists to get everything done in a timely fashion. Menus are determined by the season or occasion. For instance, a Lazy Summer Lunch for a Bunch suggests chopped salad with red-wine basil vinaigrette, easy herbed orzo, seared scallops or sliced carne asada, McConnell’s favorite green beans and berry and lemon curd trifle.

This section also includes plenty of party planning tips, from determining how many guests to invite to sending invitations and making a shopping list.

The Dinners by the Book section is geared toward organizing mealtime, and includes seven four-day menus to feed a family of four. These menus also have accompanying to-do lists, as well as a master list for a well-stocked pantry.

The center of the book consists of recipes that cover just about every category, from soup to dessert. McConnell wrote that the book includes many of her favorite recipes, but also were chosen to reflect a variety of skills, methods and tastes. The book, she said, combines recipes that she has been making for a long time, and some that she developed specifically for her classes.

There are such soups as roasted carrot and mushroom wild rice, and such salads as salmon Nicoise and broccoli salad with poppyseed dressing.

McConnell offers lots of vegetables and sides, including fried rice, spaghetti squash with sage, and smashed potatoes. She also explains how to bake, roast, steam or saute just about any vegetable.

A chapter called Fun Favorites includes sheetpan Asian chicken with broccoli, South of the Border grain bowl and “not your mama’s” grilled cheese sandwich.

There are “oodles of noodles,” including roasted eggplant caponata lasagna and butternut squash ravioli with brown butter sauce – with instructions on how to make your own pasta.

Seafood dishes include shrimp etouffee and cod braised in coconut milk. Chicken dishes include tandoori-style chicken, chicken curry and pot pie. There also are recipes for meatloaf, beef bourguignon and pork tenderloin with figs and port.

Among the many dessert recipes are Italian cream cake, gluten-free olive-oil cake and ice-cream roulade.

At the end of the recipe section is a “skill builders” chart that lists two dozen recipes along with specific skills that each recipe uses – with page numbers for advice on developing those skills.

McConnell said that much of her cooking tends toward healthier dishes. “Becoming a health coach kind of showed me what you need to get from your food. I think one’s health can be so much affected by what you eat,” she said. “For the most part, these are healthy, whole foods. That’s not to say there aren’t some high-calorie recipes. But we do focus on vegetables and fresh foods rather than meats.”

McConnell said that when she quit catering, she never imagined she would spend the bulk of the last 10 years teaching cooking. “It never entered my mind. But I find that I really enjoy it. And people seem to want to learn new ways of doing things,” she said.

That’s why she devoted so much space in the book to information and tips.

“Part of the reason I was inspired to do the book is when you cook for a long time, you don’t realize all the simple things you know about cooking – and that other people don’t know.

“We wanted a book that was going to help people learn how to cook and not just follow a recipe all the time.”

“Don’t Crowd the Pan” is available for $26.95 at Southern Home & Kitchen, 200 S. Stratford Road in Thruway Shopping Center, or online at www.mcbenpublishing.com.

(336) 727-7394