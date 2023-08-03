It’s probably no surprise to learn that Frank’s Kitchen in Rural Hall serves breakfast all day once you know that owner Frank Romero is a 15-year veteran employee of IHOP restaurants.

Frank’s Kitchen opened July 24 after extensive renovation of the old Little Italy location at 1027 Bethania-Rural Hall Road. Little Italy had vacated that spot in early 2022 after building a larger restaurant about a quarter-mile away.

Despite years of restaurant experience, this is Romero’s first time as an owner. “I wanted to do something for my kids, for my family,” he said of his reason for opening his own place.

Frank’s Kitchen – not associated with Frank’s Restaurant on Broad Street in Rural Hall - serves breakfast all day seven days a week, but it’s not only breakfast fare. “We have something for everybody,” Romero said, including burgers, sandwiches and salads.

One of the most popular items is Frank’s turkey sandwich ($10.99 with fries), served warm on grilled sourdough bread and filled with turkey breast, turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper Jack cheese and avocado.

There’s also the AB burger ($10.99 with fries), named after a family uncle Albiel, nicknamed AB, who lives in New York. “We marinate the beef patty in house,” said Carolina Romero-Benitez, Frank’s daughter who manages the dining room. The burger is topped with peppers, mushrooms, onion and pepper Jack.

Other sandwiches include a chicken, cheeseburger and Philly cheesesteak. There are small appetizers of onion rings and mozzarella sticks, and larger ones of chicken strips, mozzarella sticks and onion rings together or a chicken quesadilla – the latter just one hint of Romero’s native home of Mexico.

There’s also a house salad and one with grilled chicken.

Still, the menu – though modest in size for a diner or breakfast spot - is predominantly American and predominantly breakfast.

"We love breakfast,” Romero-Benitez said. “Even when my dad wasn’t working, we would always go out and get breakfast.

Pancakes comes with two eggs, hash browns and two pancakes. The hash browns are made in-house with Romero’s secret seasoning blend. “He keeps the recipe in a safe,” his daughter said with a laugh.

Pancakes are $8.99 with corned beef hash, $9.99 with bacon or sausage, or a bit more with chicken, pork chop or steak.

Frank’s Kitchen also has waffles, French toast and crepes. A Nutella banana crepe combo comes with two eggs, hash browns, and bacon or sausage for $9.99.

Chicken and waffles ($10.75) feature house-marinated sliced chicken breast that is breaded and fried to order.

“All this is fresh – that’s why people like it,” Romero said.

There also are omelets, two of which have a Mexican touch. The chorizo omelet ($9.99) has Mexican chorizo sausage inside and outside, and is served with pico de gallo, an extra sprinkling of cheese, and sour cream on the side.

The fajita omelet ($11.25) offers a choice of chicken or steak with peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato and cheddar.

Diners also can get oatmeal topped with strawberries, blueberries, pecans and bananas ($7.99) or Carolina’s yogurt ($8.99), a combination of Greek yogurt, granola, strawberries, blueberries, bananas and honey.

Frank’s Kitchen is a true family affair, with Romero’s wife, Carolina Benitez, and five children all helping out. “Everyone does everything. Sometimes you’re in the back washing dishes, sometimes you’re out front.”

And, Romero, well, “he’s the director of everything,” Romero-Benitez said. He’s not the chef – they have Leo Mejia for that – but he helps with the cooking or wherever he’s needed.

And from what his family says, after 15 years as a server at IHOP, Romero still loves to be out in the dining room. “He really enjoys serving. He like to talk to people,” Romero-Benitez said.

Apparently, he has had no shortage of opportunities for that. Opening weekend “was crazy,” he said, and business has been pretty steady since then.

The family said the reviews have been good so far – though they have been asked about adding Mexican fare to the menu.

“We’ve had a lot of people ask about that,” Romero-Benitez said.

Romero added, “We probably will put out a new menu in a couple weeks – not a lot of changes, but a few things.”

“We’re always going to focus on American breakfast,” Romero-Benitez said, “but we’ll throw in a little of our heritage.”