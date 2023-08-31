Winston-Salem has an African food truck.

African Avenue had its soft opening Aug. 27 and its grand opening Aug. 30.

Unlike other trucks that move around from day to day, African Avenue plans to be set up most days in the parking lot of Hanes Mall.

“We wanted to be in a location that has easy access to everyone. But we’re still open to special events at other places,” said owner Rokia Tounkara.

Tounkara is a 2018 Salem College graduate who always wished she could find African food in Winston-Salem.

Tounkara’s family is from Mali, but she was born in the United States and grew up in Manhattan. She moved back to New York after graduating, but kept thinking about how much she liked the Winston-Salem community – if only it had a place that served African food.

So she moved back here and hooked up with Ridwan Abass, a chef and native of Nigeria, who she had during her college years.

“We would run into each other at different places, and we just connected as Africans. We bonded over African food – we saw each other once at a restaurant in Charlotte - but we couldn’t find it this area,” she said. “So we decided to be the ones to provide what’s missing in Winston.”

Or as Abass put it, “I wanted a business, and she loves food.”

African Avenue Location: 100 Hanes Mall Circle (parking lot of Hanes Mall, near McDonald’s) Hours: 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday Phone: (336) 577-1191 Facebook, Instagram: @africanavenuellc

Abass came to the United States in 2016, first living in Chicago and later in New York, where he was able to get some restaurant work.

Eventually, though, he decided to head South. “I was just wandering around. New York was really expensive, so I came here,” he said.

Since arriving in the Triad, he has worked mainly as a delivery driver for Walmart, Amazon and others.

“I learned to cook in Africa. My mother always said, ‘If you want a plate, you need to cook.’ So I learned to cook. And my uncle had a restaurant.”

Abass finally is getting back to his roots with the opening of African Avenue. He is the chef for the truck, while Tounkara, who majored in communications and media studies, handles the customer service, marketing and social media.

Both are working the truck, along with Abass’ younger brother Abraham Abass.

The truck’s menu offers many classics of Nigerian and West African cuisine – with a couple of nods to American tastes.

African Avenue has three appetizers and five regular entrees, but also has a repertoire of specials that it plans to rotate.

Puffs puffs ($5) are fried yeast donuts, common across West Africa.

Suya (SOO-ya) is beef chunks braised in an onion and tomato sauce ($17). One of the few fusion dishes is African tacos ($13) – suya beef in a tortilla.

One of main entrees is jollof rice – rice cooked with tomato, onion, red pepper, garlic, ginger and Scotch bonnet chiles – served with a choice of braised goat, bone-in chicken or fried fish ($18).

An African burger ($15) is a beef patty with suya seasoning, served with a side of fries or plantains.

African Avenue’s shawarma ($15) is similar to the Middle Eastern dish of the same name, but here served in a tortilla wrap with chicken. “What makes ours different is it’s sweet. We add condensed milk to the coleslaw and chicken,” Tounkara said.

Customers also can get whole fried tilapia and noodles with chicken.

One of the specials served this week was egusi with poundo yam ($20). Egusi is a kind of soup, here made with meat, that is thickened with egusi (melon or gourd) seeds that give it a nutty taste. Poundo yam (or fufu) resembles mashed potatoes in appearance but is made from white yam. “This is not what Americans think of as yams. It’s not sweet potatoes. It’s more like yucca,” Tounkara said.

Another special this week was meat pies ($4 each), with ground beef, potato and carrot, and curry seasoning. “We add curry to everything,” Tounkara said, but it is used in small quantities, more as a background seasoning, so most people probably won’t even realize it’s in dishes.

Chiles – Scotch bonnets or habaneros – are in many of the dishes, too, but the spice is generally toned down. “Everything has a little kick, but it’s not going to be very spicy, unless you ask for spicy sauce,” Tounkara said.

PHOTOS: African Avenue food truck