Pizza Greco recently opened in the space formerly occupied by A Slice of Napoli at 5089 Country Club Road in Club Haven Shopping Center.

When Elizabeth and Danielle Scala announced that they would close A Slice of Napoli on April 30, they said they had found a buyer for the restaurant. The buyers turned out to be husband-and-wife Lampros Tsipras and Maria Strates Tsipras, who are partners in TJ’s Deli, just a few doors away at 5017 Country Club.

The Tsiprases had bought TJ’s in 2021 along with Maria’s brothers Spiro, Johnny and Pete (all children of Paul Strates, who founded Duke’s Restaurant about a half-mile down the road.)

Lampros said that buying A Slice of Napoli made sense, given his restaurant background. Lampros Tsipras is a native of Greece who moved to Massachusetts at the age of 21, where his family had several pizza restaurants. When he moved to Winston-Salem, he worked for Zito’s Pizzeria & Grill and was a manager for Mario’s Pizza for six years.

“Up there, we had pizza restaurants/delis, so that’s how I got into TJ’s. But I was missing part of my family tree,” he said with a laugh.

Pizza Greco brings Lampros back to his pizza roots. But it also lets him cook some of his native country’s cuisine, too. As the name implies, Pizza Greco serves pizza as well as Greek fare.

At first, the menu looks very similar to A Slice of Napoli — and that’s on purpose, because the Tsiprases bought the Scala’s recipes.

“We didn’t want to change their pizza, because we love their pizza,” Maria Tsipras said.

Pizza Greco Address: 5089 Country Club Road Phone: 336-930-1500 Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday Website and Facebook: TBA

They even kept Napoli’s popular deep-dish, square Sicilian pizza. “That’s been a huge hit. We run out of those,” she said.

Lampros Tsipras said he has added a few different choices of toppings to the New York-style pizza, but he is using the same dough and marinara. There is one other small change in the pizza, though, he said. “It’s crispier, because we bought new ovens.”

He said he bought the new ovens mainly to accommodate the addition of an extra-large, 24-inch pizza to the menu, but the increased BTUs — up to 240,000 from 40,000 — means that the pizzas cook up faster with a crisper crust.

New toppings include eggplant and gyro meat. There now is a Greek pizza topped with fresh tomatoes, olives, basil, oregano, Parmesan, mozzarella and feta.

Customers also can choose a cauliflower or other gluten-free crust. Vegan cheese is available on request.

The sizing of the pizzas has changed, too. They start at 12 inches, and go up to 15, 18 and 24.

A 12-inch cheese pizza costs $9.25. A loaded, 24-inch Greco Supreme with pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, mushroom, onion, olives and pepperoncini tops out at $45.30.

The Sicilian pizza, available only in a 16-inch size, runs from $15 to $25.25. The Tsipras also kept the stromboli and calzone, but customers now can choose their own filling ingredients.

The number of appetizers and salads have been pared down. New items include the hummus with pita, tzatziki with pita and tirokafteri (spicy feta dip) with pita — all made in-house.

There’s also a Greco antipasto ($10.25) with pepperoni, ham, salami, provolone and olives over a garden salad.

Pizza Greco does not sell wraps, burgers, chicken sandwiches or soup like A Slice of Napoli. But it does have cheesesteak and many of the same subs. A new one is the Lampros ($9.95), with grilled chicken, cucumber, onion, tomato, feta and house-made Greek dressing.

There are a few pasta dishes — chicken Alfredo marinara or rose cream sauce — starting at $9.

Then there are the Greek favorites, including gyros and chicken or pork souvlaki ($9.95). Customers can get those meats on a platter, too, with tzatziki, pita, salad and fries ($10.25 to $12.25). There also are vegetarian and even vegan pita sandwiches.

A final Greek touch is the addition of baklava to the tiramisu and other Italian desserts.

The Tsipras spent the last couple months renovating the restaurant. In addition to new ovens and other equipment in the kitchen, the dining room got a makeover with a new service counter, new floors, reupholstered chairs and booths, and new paint and wallpaper.

Still to come is the installation of a drive-thru window on the side.