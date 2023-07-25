Great fajitas need a good char, and there's no place better for achieving a char than a grill.
The charring from a grill gives fajitas their signature flavor.
In the winter, I think a very hot cast-iron pan does a respectable job of charring the meat, peppers and onions, and I wouldn’t hesitate to make fajitas that way. But during grilling season, it makes sense to grill fajitas. Nothing tops the grilled flavor of the meat, peppers and onions.
I like to make my own salsa while I’m at it. So, while you have the grill cranked up, why not grill a few tomatoes, chiles and onions?
I also toss the tortillas on the grill to warm them up and give them a bit of a char, too.
Grilled Chicken Fajitas
Makes 6 to 8 servings
4 tablespoons olive oil plus more for vegetables
2 teaspoons chili powder
2 teaspoons ground cumin
4 cloves minced garlic
1 teaspoon ground oregano
2 teaspoons salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
¼ cayenne pepper
2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts or thighs
2 onions, halved
2 red, orange or yellow bell peppers, cored and halved
2 green bell peppers, cored and halved
Lime juice to taste
Roasted-tomato salsa or pico de gallo, store-bought or homemade
Guacamole, store-bought or homemade
12 to 16 flour tortillas
1. In a medium bowl, combine 4 tablespoons of oil with the chili powder, cumin, garlic, oregano, salt, black pepper and cayenne. Add chicken and toss to coat. Set aside to marinate at least 30 minutes, and preferably in the refrigerator 2 hours or overnight.
2. Heat grill to high heat.
3. Place chicken on grill and cook about 5 minutes, until browned on one side. If desired, turn 90 degrees after a couple of minutes to create a crosshatch pattern of sear marks. Check chicken pieces often and move to cooler part of grill if they get overly browned or blackened.
4. Flip chicken and cook about 5 minutes more. Remove from heat and let rest at least 5 minutes.
5. Toss onions and peppers with oil, salt, pepper and place on grill. Cook, turning occasionally until lightly charred, 5 to 10 minutes.
6. Place tortillas around the edge of the grill and warm them for 30 to 60 seconds, turning once. Watch them carefully.
7. Slice the onions and peppers into thin slices. Slice the chicken into thin strips or chop, then sprinkle with lime juice.
8. Serve the onions, peppers and chicken on a platter. Serve the warm tortillas, salsa and guacamole alongside.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
