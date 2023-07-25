Grilled Chicken Fajitas

Makes 6 to 8 servings

4 tablespoons olive oil plus more for vegetables

2 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

4 cloves minced garlic

1 teaspoon ground oregano

2 teaspoons salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ cayenne pepper

2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts or thighs

2 onions, halved

2 red, orange or yellow bell peppers, cored and halved

2 green bell peppers, cored and halved

Lime juice to taste

Roasted-tomato salsa or pico de gallo, store-bought or homemade

Guacamole, store-bought or homemade

12 to 16 flour tortillas

1. In a medium bowl, combine 4 tablespoons of oil with the chili powder, cumin, garlic, oregano, salt, black pepper and cayenne. Add chicken and toss to coat. Set aside to marinate at least 30 minutes, and preferably in the refrigerator 2 hours or overnight.

2. Heat grill to high heat.

3. Place chicken on grill and cook about 5 minutes, until browned on one side. If desired, turn 90 degrees after a couple of minutes to create a crosshatch pattern of sear marks. Check chicken pieces often and move to cooler part of grill if they get overly browned or blackened.

4. Flip chicken and cook about 5 minutes more. Remove from heat and let rest at least 5 minutes.

5. Toss onions and peppers with oil, salt, pepper and place on grill. Cook, turning occasionally until lightly charred, 5 to 10 minutes.

6. Place tortillas around the edge of the grill and warm them for 30 to 60 seconds, turning once. Watch them carefully.

7. Slice the onions and peppers into thin slices. Slice the chicken into thin strips or chop, then sprinkle with lime juice.

8. Serve the onions, peppers and chicken on a platter. Serve the warm tortillas, salsa and guacamole alongside.

Recipe from Michael Hastings