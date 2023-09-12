Peach Enchiladas

Makes 6 enchiladas

For the filling:

2 tablespoons butter

4 cups peeled and sliced peaches (about 8 peaches)

½ to ¾ cup sugar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch salt

For the sauce:

½ cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup cooked peaches

For the assembly:

6 8-inch flour tortillas

Cinnamon and sugar for sprinkling

Vanilla ice cream or whipped cream for serving

1. For the filling, place the butter, sliced peaches, sugar, lemon juice, vanilla and salt in a Dutch oven or large skillet. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes, until peaches are tender and mixture is thick. Set aside.

2. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9-by-13- inch baking dish.

3. For the sauce, place butter in a small saucepan over medium heat until melted, then add brown sugar and ½ cup of the cooked peaches. Bring to a boil, whisking. Boil 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat.

4. Warm the tortillas briefly in the microwave - 30 to 45 seconds in a stack. Spoon about ½ cup of peach filling onto each tortilla, then roll up and place seam side down in buttered dish. Pour sauce and any remaining peach mixture over the enchiladas. Sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar. Bake oven 20 minutes, until bubbly and golden.

5. Let enchiladas rest about 5 minutes before serving. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.

Note: To peel peaches, score an X in the skin of each peach. Bring a pot of a water to a boil, then add peaches for 1 to 2 minutes to loosen skins. Drain. Peel, pit and slice once they are cool enough to handle.

Recipe by Michael Hastings