Roasting is a great method for concentrating the flavor of lots of foods. This dry-heat cooking gets rid of excess water and produces extra flavor through browning and caramelizing that often brings out the best in any given food.
And that's true of fruits as well as vegetables.
Take this recipe for roasted peaches. With just a little sugar and butter, cinnamon and salt, you can make a delicious dessert in 30 minutes that is the essence of peaches with a capital P.
Serve warm drizzled with heavy cream, or better yet, a dollop of rich vanilla ice cream.
Don't forget to scoop up any syrupy juices in the pan - they're an instant ice-cream sauce.
