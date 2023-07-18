Roasted Peaches

Makes 6 servings

4 to 6 peaches

2 tablespoons butter

¼ cup brown or raw sugar, or more to taste

Pinch salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon or nutmeg, optional

Heavy cream or ice cream

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Halve and pit peaches. Lightly oil a baking pan and place peaches on pan cut side up.

2. Put a pat of butter in each peach. Sprinkle peaches with sugar, a pinch of salt, and, if desired, a bit of cinnamon or nutmeg. Bake about 30 minutes, until softened.

3. Serve hot or lukewarm, plain or topped with fresh cream or ice cream and any syrupy juices from the pan.

Recipe from Michael Hastings