This recipe from “Taco! Taco! Taco!” (Hatherleigh Press) takes advantage of the flavor skirt steak.
Skirt steak is similar to flank — which can be substituted here — and is cooked the same way. To get it at its most tender, cook medium-rare to medium, and slice it as thinly as possible against the grain.
A light slaw whose dressing is made with Greek yogurt and orange juice makes for a refreshing topping.
BBQ Skirt Steak Tacos
Makes 4 servings
For the rub:
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 tablespoon packed brown sugar
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon Hungarian paprika
¼ teaspoon ground cloves
1 pound skirt steak (or flank steak), trimmed
For the slaw:
2 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt
1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon fresh orange juice
2 medium carrots, shredded
2 cups shredded green cabbage
2 green onions, thinly sliced
⅛ teaspoon kosher salt
For the tacos:
8 flour tortillas, warmed
1. In a small bowl combine the cumin, chili powder, brown sugar, salt, paprika, and cloves for the rub. Rub steak all over with the spice mixture and let sit for 30 minutes or up to 1 hour in the fridge.
2. Combine the yogurt, apple cider vinegar, and orange juice in a medium mixing bowl. Add the shredded carrot, cabbage, and green onion and toss to coat to complete the slaw. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
3. For the steak, preheat the grill to high heat or set a grill pan over medium-high heat. If using a grill, clean the grill grates and brush them with oil. If using a grill pan, coat pan lightly with oil. Once hot, add the steak and cook the steak for 4 to 5 minutes on each side, or until desired degree of doneness. Let steak rest 10 minutes. Slice against the grain and serve in warmed tortillas topped with slaw.
Note: You also can prepare this steak in a grill pan. Cook for the same amount of time (adjusting for desired level of doneness) and be sure to coat the pan lightly with vegetable oil before cooking.
Recipe from “Taco! Taco! Taco!” (Hatherleigh Press)
