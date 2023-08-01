Summer Corn Chowder

Makes 4 to 6 servings

5 to 6 ears of corn, husked

6 cups vegetable or chicken broth, or water

3 to 4 slices bacon (or 1 tablespoon butter or oil)

½ cup diced onion

½ cup diced carrot

½ cup diced celery

½ cup diced red bell pepper

2 medium all-purpose or Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes

Salt and black pepper to taste

Pinch of dried thyme

½ cup heavy cream

Sliced scallions

1. Cut the ears from the corn; set aside. Cut or break the cobs in half and place them with the broth in a pot, add salt as needed, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, chop the bacon and cook until crispy in a soup pot. Drain bacon on a paper towel and set aside. Remove all but 1 to 2 tablespoons bacon drippings from pot.

3. Add onion, carrot, celery and bell pepper to pot over medium heat; cook, stirring, about 5 minutes. Add the potatoes, salt, pepper and thyme, then strain half of corn broth into the pot. Bring to a simmer and cook just until potatoes are tender, 5 to 10 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, use an immersion or stand blender to puree the remaining corn broth with half of the corn kernels. Stir that puree along with the cream and remaining whole kernels into pot and simmer 5 minutes.

5. Taste soup and add salt and pepper as needed. Ladle into bowls and garnish with bacon and scallions.

Recipe by Michael Hastings