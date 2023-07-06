The new InDemand restaurant at 901 Reynolda Road seems like two restaurants in one — and in a way it is — but it is born out of the combined experiences of owners Mike and Pim Targett.

The tag under the name, Asian Street Food & Burger Bar, explains the concept a bit, but to fully understand how burgers and such Asian fare as bao buns came together under the same roof, it helps to know a bit about the Targetts.

Mike Targett had a career in package delivery when he decided to become a franchisee for The Loop in Kernersville in 2011. “My wife had worked in restaurants for years. And I knew a lot about customer service,” he said of the decision to get into the business.

The Targetts later took over The Loop in Winston-Salem in 2015. And during the pandemic, in 2020, his family also bought Stoked Woodfired Pub in Robinhood Village, which his daughter and her husband now run.

The Loop, as regulars know, is as much about burgers and salads as pizza. And Stoked sells wood-fired pizzas, as well as sandwiches and salads.

When HOPS Burger Bar shut down on Reynolda, Targett jumped at the opportunity. “I’ve always loved this corner,” he said. “And HOPS did great business here, but they just had staffing issues.”

Only after finding the space did he start thinking about how to use it. “I didn’t have a concept when I took over the building,” he said. “We owned three restaurants, but we had never built a restaurant concept from the ground up. And we had never done something with our Asian experience.”

That’s when Targett started to remember the Japanese pubs called Isakaya. His father had moved to Japan after retiring from the Marines, and Mike Targett had lived in Japan for seven years.

InDemand Address: 901 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27104 Phone: 336- 842-5771 Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday Website: indemandwsnc.com Facebook: @indemandwsnc

He loved these Japanese pubs, which were casual, after-work hangouts. “Imagine going out to work with your buddies after work. You get a couple beers, and you get a couple plates to share,” Targett said.

The Isakaya, he said, serves the Japanese version of a Spanish tapas, or shared plates. And that became the model for at least part of InDemand.

The Targetts had several reasons why they decided to throw burgers and other American fare into the mix. “I didn’t want to put all my eggs in one basket. Also, HOPS did great burgers, and we know burgers.”

Targett also was inspired partly by his travels to places like Singapore where one restaurant might have two or more cuisines represented on its menu. It wasn’t fusion food — what was on any one plate was authentic to the country of origin — but that idea of combining cuisines inspired InDemand.

So the InDemand menu is a combination of Japanese, Thai and other Asian fare, as as well as such American favorites as mac & cheese, chicken wings, burgers and fries.

It’s a broad menu of mostly small plates. People are encouraged to order two or more dishes to share.

The menu starts off with kushi-yaki, or Japanese grilled skewers. There are almost a dozen types, starting as low as $2.25 for a single skewer and going up to $32 for a plate of five skewers. The price varies depending on whether you choose such vegetarian options as shishito peppers or such proteins as shrimp, pork belly, chicken satay or beef rib-eye.

Other small plates ($5 to $10) include mac & cheese balls, Japanese karaage (fried) chicken, spring rolls, crab Rangoon, yum yum shrimp or pork gyoza dumplings. Bao buns (Chinese steamed buns, $8 to $10 for two) come with a variety of fillings, including Korean BBQ chicken thigh, pork belly, pulled pork or yum yum shrimp.

Salads include karaage, Thai beef, and seared tuna. There are chicken wings ($6 for 10) and chicken tenders (3 for $8) with a large selection of sauces.

“Communal” fries are 10 different types of loaded fries, available with regular or sweet potato fries. They include Sweet Thai (chile sauce, lime crème, chives), Okonomiyaki (nitsume sauce, Japanese mayo, bonito flakes, seaweed flakes, chives) and Trailer Park (queso, Japanese mayo, guacamole, jalapenos, onion, cilantro and bacon).

Finally, there are eight burgers ($13 to $15) — not counting the different choices of meat — as well as one steak and two chicken sandwiches.

InDemand offers 7-ounce beef or turkey burgers, or 8-ounce burgers of local beef from Brasstown Beef in Franklin.

Targett said that the best-selling burgers so far have the Sunny Side Up (fried egg, bacon, American cheese, sriracha honey aioli) and Cuban (ham, pulled pork, Provolone, BBQ sauce, pickles and honey mustard). Other choices include pimento cheese and bacon, crunchy tortilla and Carolina (slaw, chili, pickles, American cheese, mustard).

Most of the menu, he said has been developed by his wife and area manager Matt Mobley.

In case the menu doesn’t sound big enough, Targett said that it will get bigger, adding such items as pad Thai and rolled ice cream. “And I’m from Boston, so we’re going to have lobster rolls.”

InDemand is in the process of getting its ABC permits. When it does, it will have a full bar. And when the weather cools a bit, it will have patio seating.

Targett understands that there may be a learning curve before people get what he’s trying to do. “One of our challenges is educating our customers — and our staff,” he said. “But for us, the whole concept is about sharing.”

