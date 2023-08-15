Pork Tenderloin Sliders With Tomato Jam

Makes 8 to 12 servings

For the tomato jam:

1½ pounds cherry or plum tomatoes, cored and chopped

½ cup light brown sugar or honey

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, or lemon or lime juice

2 quarter-size rounds fresh ginger, or ½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon ground cumin

Pinch ground cloves

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

For the pork tenderloin sliders:

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 1-pound pork tenderloins, trimmed of silverskin

Salt and pepper to taste (or favorite seasoning blend)

Dijon mustard (optional)

Lettuce or coleslaw (optional)

Dinner or slider rolls

1. In a large nonstick skillet, combine all of the jam ingredients. Bring to a boil, stirring, over medium heat. Reduce to a low simmer and cook, stirring frequently, about 20 minutes, until thickened. Watch closely and stir more often during the final minutes. Taste and adjust seasonings as needed. Sometimes, a squeeze of fresh lemon or lime near the end brightens all the flavors.

1. Pat pork dry and season with salt and pepper or favorite seasoning blend on all sides. If desired, cover and refrigerate up to overnight.

2. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Heat the oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tenderloins and quickly brown on all sides, a total of 5 minutes. Transfer skillet to oven and roast 8 to 15 minutes, or until tenderloins reach an internal temperature of 145 and are pink inside.

3. Remove skillet from oven and transfer meat to cutting board to rest 5 or 10 minutes.

4. Slice pork thinly on the diagonal. Place a portion on each roll, then top with jam and lettuce or slaw, if using.

Recipe from Michael Hastings