In an era when bookstores are more often closing than opening, Winston-Salem got a new one.

The Bookhouse opened last month at 120 Reynolda Village off Reynolda Road in the former location of Jukebox Oldies, on the northern end of the village.

The Bookhouse is a longtime dream of sisters Tara Cool and Meghan Brown.

Cool, 30, and Brown, 37, are originally from upstate New York but made their way south after their parents settled in the area.

Cool, who works full time in the store, studied education at Appalachian State University and taught for a few years. Brown studied business management and has another day job, her sister said, but works in the store during her off- hours.

Like many of the bookstores surviving in the Amazon era, the Bookhouse sells more than just books. In particular, it is selling coffee, beer, wine and snacks — all part of a strategy to make the bookstore a place where people want to hang out.

“We do have some people that call us about a book, come in, buy it and walk out,” Cool said. “But it’s really more about creating a community.”

The Bookhouse Address: 120 Reynolda Village, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27106 Phone: 336-331-3392 Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday Website: thebookhousews.com Facebook and Instagram: @thebookhousews

The Bookhouse sells air-roasted local coffee from Magic Beans. It offers the usual espresso drinks, including lattes and Americanos, and a modest selection of flavorings.

They also have hot tea, chocolate milk and apple juice.

Beer in cans is all from local craft brewers. “Right now, we have Fiddlin’ Fish and Incendiary, but we’ll rotate. We want to support other local businesses,” Cool said.

There is a small selection of wines by the glass.

The Bookhouse also sells gluten-free muffins and gluten-free, vegan cheesecake from Village Juice of Winston-Salem and cookies and Rice Krispies treats from Sugar Mama’s in Clemmons.

Cool said that the selection of books — all new — is fairly evenly spread across all genres, though the store may focus a bit more on general fiction. Books by local authors are tagged on the shelves to make them easy to find.

There is a children’s corner, with a playset for younger kids. Cool said they are interested in offering regular story readings for kids.

The store also is offering author events. On Aug. 26, Tina Firesheets, the author of “100 Things to Do in Winston-Salem Before You Die,” will be in the store.

And there are plenty of comfortable chairs and couches that encourage lingering and lounging.

Chairs in one corner sit next to the “Blind Date With a Book” shelf, which contains books wrapped in brown paper marked with only the most general description. “So you never know what you’re going to get,” Cool said. “But people really like these. I can’t keep them on the shelf.”

Cool said that the store is a lifelong dream of her and her sister, who are both avid readers. And as mothers, they are also strong advocates for literacy.

They hope that their store can become a gathering spot for people who love to read and who want to support local businesses.

“I do feel like there is a movement back to local, and buying local, and sourcing locally,” Cool said. “Also, I think people are looking for an experience. So, this is more of you can come and get a book, and we want you to buy books, but this is also an experience. You come, you get your glass of wine, you sit with your book and read. You can’t do that online.”

On a recent weekday afternoon, Susan Landers, who works at another store in Reynolda Village, came on her break to browse and do a little reading.

Eric Grotzke, a graduate student at Wake Forest University, was enjoying another book in the corner. “I’m on campus most of the day, so this is a nice little getaway,” he said.

Danielle came in to buy a book – and sat down to read a while. “I walk my dog around here a lot, so I’ve been waiting for this place to open,” she said. “I’d rather buy from a local business than Amazon.”

PHOTOS: The Bookhouse in Reynolda Village