A veteran bar owner has opened a tiki bar in the Downtown Arts District.

Tony Stevens, the owner of Vintage Sofa Bar and Whiskey Dawgs, opened Bamboo Lounge on June 24 at 631 N. Trade St., in the spot formerly occupied by The Tasting Room.

Stevens said he also has been interested in Caribbean food and drink because he had previously lived on Tortola in the British Virgin Islands for four years. “I wanted something Caribbean. And I thought, ‘You know, there aren’t any tiki bars around here.’”

Stevens wants to make Bamboo Lounge “a little nicer than your average tiki bar,” he said.

“Our cocktails aren’t all sweet and sugary. They’re well-balanced. And we’re using fresh juices, like guava, mango and papaya.”

Bamboo Lounge Address: 631 N. Trade St. Phone: 336-880-5009 Hours: 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to midnight Sunday. Instagram: @bambooloungews

House cocktails are priced at $10 and include rum punch, painkiller, jungle bird, mai tai and queen’s park swizzle. “And we’re pouring 2 ounces of rum in those,” he said.

But the bar also will make any classic cocktail, and it also serves beer and wine. “I brought some of our better wines from Vintage, and we’re adding beers as people ask for things.”

He hopes to add a daiquiri bar in the next month or so.

He also wants to serve some bar snacks. He’s still working on the menu, he said, but it may include such items as mango chicken skewers and coconut shrimp.

Bamboo Lounge features lots of bamboo paneling, as well as colorful wallpaper and wicker lightshades. In addition to bar seating, there are tables in the front, and cushioned chairs in the back. The green leafy wallpaper is even matched by some of the upholstery on the chairs, and there are tiki totems everywhere.

Longtime Vintage Sofa employee Shawn Holland is the general manager for Bamboo, which operates as a private club.

Stevens said he purposefully chose a concept different from his other bars for Bamboo Lounge. “All three of them are totally different. Whiskey Dawgs is a college, country bar. Vintage is a sofa bar, a place where people turn off their phones and have conversations.”