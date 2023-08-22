The family that has owned Taqueria El Paisano on the Southside for about 20 years has a new restaurant on the other side of town.

Luna Playa Taqueria & Bar opened Aug. 4 at 2021 Griffith Road just off Hanes Mall Boulevard and next to Lucha Libre Ice Cream & Churros.

Matriach Silfida Morales had a food truck in the 1990s — long before trucks were trendy — and then started El Paisano at 2742 Waughtown St., where she still presides over the kitchen.

At Luna Playa, Morales is sharing the same recipes that have made El Paisano popular but letting a younger generation helm the restaurant.

“She kind of let us do our thing (in developing the restaurant concept), but when it comes to the food, we take her advice,” said daughter Herandy Bowers, who is running the day-to-day operations at Luna Playa.

Bowers is one of Morales’ four children. “Growing up, all four of us would work on the food truck or at the restaurant,” Bowers said.

Bowers said that her mother plans to focus on El Paisano while other family members — including Bowers’ husband, Julien — help out with the new restaurant.

Luna Playa — “moon beach” — pays homage to the family’s home region of Costa Chica and the coastal states of Guerrero and Oaxaca. The restaurant’s interior is light and airy, decorated in white and tan with lots of tile. The front features tall bifold windows that can be opened onto the sidewalk patio.

The restaurant seats about 55 inside and 25 outside. A long table in the middle of the dining room easily seats 12 for parties. It’s a casual restaurant that offers counter service. When customers order, they get a card from the Mexican Loteria game, which servers then use when delivering dishes to the table.

The menu at Luna Playa, Bowers said, is lifted from El Paisano — but it’s smaller, more concise. But El Paisano customers can still find some of their favorite foods here, prepared the same way. “My mom is very picky about the food,” Bowers said with a laugh. “The food is what she really cares about.”

The restaurant offers a handful of traditional tacos ($3.50 to $4), including lengua (beef tongue), chorizo, carne asada, carnitas and al pastor. There also are chicken, fish and vegetarian options.

“I think we also will add tripa (beef tripe) later,” Bowers said.

Luna Playa also serves Morales’ signature mole enchiladas. “These are the traditional way we eat enchiladas in Costa Chica,” Bowers said, “usually with chicken or sometimes no meat at all, just cheese, but here we do them with steak, too.”

The restaurant also does the Costa Chica style of fried quesadilla ($11 for three), made with its homemade masa dough. “It’s like an empanada, deep-fried, made with corn dough,” Bowers said.

House-made sopes, or fried corn cakes ($11 for three), are available with steak or chicken.

The menu also has tortas, burritos and salads.

Sides include rice, beans, salsa, guacamole and tortillas.

Luna Playa also features a self-serve salsa bar with about eight different homemade salsas, from raw tomatillo green sauces to roasted, spicy red sauces made with puya or arbol sauces. The arbol sauce, which also contains sesame seeds, is pretty hot, Bowers said. “I don’t even know how people eat that one,” Bowers said with a laugh.

Luna Playa does have one thing that El Paisano doesn’t: a bar. Luna Playa, serves beer, sangria and cocktails.

Margaritas, starting at $12, are available the classic way, as well as spicy with jalapeno, or flavored with pineapple, coconut, mango or pomegranate. A “Cadillac” margarita is made with Don Julio Reposado, Gran Marnier, Cointreau, agave and fresh lime.

Other cocktails include a mexcal mule, Oaxacan old-fashioned and Jarritos floater (choice of Jarritos soda, Lunazul tequila and lime).

Customers also can get the Jarritos sodas on their own, as well as Mexican-style coffee and agua frescas made in-house. The latter include horchata and jicama, plus one seasonal drink — currently, watermelon.