Two Triad movie theaters have a new corporate owner with Santikos Theaters' purchase of Southern Theaters, which was completed on Wednesday.

Terms were not disclosed.

Santikos, based in San Antonio, acquires Southern's 17 theaters, including the Grand Theatre 18 in Winston-Salem and AmStar Cinemas' locations at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro and Mooresville.

With the purchase, Santikos said it becomes the eighth-largest theater chain in North America. The company now has 377 screens in states such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Texas.

"This acquisition is a significant milestone for Santikos, and we are excited to expand our footprint across the Southeast and showcase our commitment of delivering the greatest cinematic experience in the country," Santikos chief executive Tim Handren said in a statement.