BLAST FROM THE PAST: Go to the Greensboro History Museum this Saturday and take a quick trip to Greensboro during World War II as the museum hosts an all-day 1940's Flashback event. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., check out reenactments, antique cars, educational talks and more fun activities for the whole family. From 6-9 p.m., Swing Dance at the Service Club rocks on with live music, dance lessons and fashion shows. Tickets for the GHM After Dark event start at $20 and can be bought at greensborohistory.org.