Jonathan Kirby describes himself as a hobbyist and a tinkerer.

When it comes to making music, he'll fiddle around a bit, turning knobs, tapping pads, tickling keys and turning sketches into songs.

The latest collection of songs make up Kirby's recently released album, "Safe to Disconnect II." It's another batch of dreamy atmospheric instrumentals from Kirby, who released "Safe to Disconnect" in April 2020 during a time of fear and loss.

"I started recording music to prove to myself and my friends that I was still alive, and I found comfort in sharing that with my friends," Kirby explained. "It was a little beacon of hope to those closest to me."

Kirby will mark the vinyl release of "Safe to Disconnect II" on Saturday at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art as part of the museum's Southern Idiom concert series. The concert, which will also feature Marv, a Carrboro-based synth duo, will be at the Hanes House.

Kirby will perform some songs solo and with a three-piece band.

Doors open and dinner starts at 6 p.m., with music starting shortly after. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

A writer and music historian perhaps best known for his work unearthing some of the great soul music recorded in the state during the 1960s, Kirby has been creating musical soundscapes for the last few years, influenced by the German prog band, Cluster, which was known for recording what he called "perfect repetitive patterns."

After listening to one of the band's records, Kirby thought to himself: Wouldn't the best albums just have these perfect patterns that you never have to add to?

Influenced by Cluster, Kirby made the 11-song "Safe to Disconnect" at the height of the pandemic. A record label from Switzerland asked about putting the recording on vinyl, which caused Kirby to chuckle.

"I'm just a country boy from Winston-Salem, N.C., in my three-bedroom, one-bath house, just tinkering around," Kirby said.

The follow-up record picks up on that vibe, with songs of texture and ambience capable of sending the listener into contemplative or trance-like states.

With an assortment of gear set up in his Winston-Salem home, Kirby recorded each of the songs in one sitting.

"If I walk away from something, it will remain unfinished in perpetuity," Kirby said with a laugh.

A year ago, Kirby sat down to listen to what he had recorded over the course of 2021 and was pleased to learn he had some pretty good stuff, even though in some cases, he had no memory of making it.

Kirby sent what he had to folks at his music label, Second Thought Records, to get their opinion. They told him it was perfect.

He sees "Safe to Disconnect II" as a continuation of the conversation that started with his first record.

"Even if the impetus for making the record was different, the sound and sentiment were so similar that it made sense to release it as a companion piece," Kirby said.