MUSIC AT THE MAGNOLIA: Greensboro's own Green Book hotel, the Historic Magnolia House, is hoisting the big tent this week to host two performances. First, dinner and a show from renowned jazz vocalist Nicole Henry on July 6 at 7 p.m., followed by a house music takeover from the local DJ Real and Alvin Shavers on July 7 from 8 p.m. until midnight. Tickets for the Juke Joint performances start at $45 for Henry and $10 for house music, with proceeds from both benefiting the Magnolia House Foundation's Education Program. thehistoricmagnoliahouse.org.