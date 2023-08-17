Winston-Salem native Chris Stamey returns to his pop and rock roots with his latest album, "The Great Escape," an exquisitely crafted collection of songs that is earning raves from the music media. Known for his work with the dB's, a beloved indie pop band from the 1980s, and Alex Chilton, Stamey will play Gas Hill, 170 W. Ninth St., at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Chris Stamey Group will feature Rob Ladd, drums (The Connells, Don Henley, Alanis Morrisette); Robert Sledge, bass (Ben Folds Five); Matt McMichaels, guitar & harmonies (Mayflies USA) and Greg Readling, pedal steel (Chatham County Line). Secret Monkey Weekend will open the show.

Here, Stamey answers some questions about his musical influences and growing up in Winston-Salem:

These are wonderfully crafted melodic pop and country rock songs. Wondering if, after exploring the Great American songbook and jazz, this feels like you’re back in your natural habitat? Does this sort of “tunesmithing” come naturally to you?

Answer: Even after all these years, songwriting remains somewhat of a mysterious process to me. I’ll have an idea for a song in the back of my mind for a few days, then the writing of it usually happens very quickly, “something comes over me” so to speak. And once it’s done, I’m not sure how it got to that point.

What has changed over time is my palette of available colors, my toolbox you might say. I know more about chords and melodies now than I did back when I was in high school in Winston-Salem and starting to write and record songs, over in the homebrew basement studio I shared then with Mitch Easter and Faye Hunter. I became newly fascinated, in the last decade, with the denser chord changes (and more complicated lyrics) that Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Jerome Kern, Paul McCartney, et al. were using in the 20th century, and I worked hard to get these possibilities under my fingers. But I don’t think much about any of that when I’m actually writing. I just try to make the words and the music fit together tightly, for each to support the other.

I’ve heard it said that “music makes you feel, words make you think, but songs make you feel thoughts,” and that’s the goal. You’ll find those 4- and more-note chords (m7b5, dominant 7b9, 13, etc.) here in these songs just as needed, even though these songs mostly don’t sound like they are jazzy at all (“Back in New York” being a possible exception). Those jazzy chords are also all through the Beatles songs. That’s one thing about their songs that is often ignored — the richness and variety of the chord palette — from the earliest days of that band.

I still write all kinds of songs. For this record, it was about curation; I selected songs that, to me at least, “spoke” to each other, based around a core group of tunes, which are mostly in the front half of the collection.

I’m in the middle of a new record now, which is richer harmonically. There are some Brian Wilson flavors — perhaps? — and lots of vocal harmonies. Brian and Michael from the Lemon Twigs are singing some with me. But it’s not by design or (ha!) career plan, it’s just what has come out of the back of my head when I’m not expecting it.

Some reviews have mentioned the Southern California folk and country rock sound of the 1960s and early 1970s as being evident on “The Great Escape.” What kind of influence did that music have on you as a young musician in Winston-Salem?

A: The first popular music I liked as a teenager was psychedelic rock, bands such as Cream and the Move, the Beatle’s white album, local bands like Sacred Irony and Captain Speed. There was perhaps a certain societal “exhaustion” after this manic fervor in the 60s, however, and the more gentle and traditional sounds of likes of the Band fit the mood of the times better. I liked Poco and the Buffalo Springfield, knew a little about the Flying Burrito Brothers, and I was a fan of the Chapel Hill iteration of NC’s Arrogance, great vocal harmonies. But it was seeing the Byrds in Greensboro Coliseum, with Clarence White, sincerely playing classic tunes in simple dark suits without artifice, that was a kind of wakeup call. It was such a contrast to the other concerts of the era, Alice Cooper’s hangman’s noose and theatrical blood, for example (although they, too, had some swell songs).

The pedal steel guitar plays a prominent role in this record. How did that come about and have you used pedal steel so prominently in past recordings?

A: Here’s the scoop. I’d done a tour as musical director for Alejandro Escovedo, and was really impressed by his pedal steel player, Eric Heywood (who also has played with the Pretenders, Jayhawks, Tift Merritt...). On the one side of the stage, I had a string trio. Eric, on the other side, was also doing these great “orchestrations,” but just with his fingers! My ears perked up at his magic touch. So I picked some of these tunes as good ones to play with him when we did some sessions together afterward. And then I continued down that “sliding” path with Allyn Love, Raleigh’s ace steel player. Marvelous things happen when you can get between the frets like they do, swimming outside the ropes.

I’d used steel a lot before, for example when I produced Tift Merritt’s first recordings, and on my own record Travels in the South. At the end of the last century, my core studio band, at Modern Recording, was called the Mod Squad. And Greg Readling was the pedal steel and organ player in that informal group. He then took up acoustic bass with Chatham County Line, to great success, but Greg’s going to join us on steel again as special guest for this Gas Hill date. We are very pleased to have him onboard for this show!

“Greensboro Days” is a lovely song. What drew you to write about that time?

A: There was a whole exodus of our NC circle up to Manhattan in the late '70s, and we’d all go back and forth frequently over the following decades. (So many of these folks are now back home in NC, though.) That feeling of melancholy, of leaving loved ones behind and heading North, torn between two poles, is familiar to many, I dare say. My family didn’t fly, so as a kid we’d train often to New York and Boston, but always leaving from the RR station in Greensboro. I think the song’s image of leaving an “endless” summer behind with the coming of fall might apply to leaving childhood behind, if I’m not being too obvious in stating this? Not that we ever leave childhood behind, really. I might, however, have just as well called it “Winston-Salem Days” but for the fact that it was just too many syllables for the melody right there! And I didn’t want to cite “Winston” without “Salem.” Oh well.

The record release will be at Gas Hill in Winston-Salem. What do you enjoy about playing back home?

It’s always invigorating to play in one’s hometown, I think. It happens in the present, but surrounded by memories, layers of the past; ghosts are there, too. You can’t fool around with a hometown audience, there’s an obligation to give it your best. I’m looking forward to “showing off” this particular band, I have to say. They are great! Rob Ladd (drums) plays with the Connells, and some might even remember the Pressure Boys, but he’s a first-call session player (Alanis Morrisette, Don Henley, Let’s Active, many others). Robert Sledge (bass, harmonies) is also an in-demand session player and is best known as a part of the famous trio, the Ben Folds Five. Matt McMichaels (guitar, harmonies) made a mark with Mayflies USA and now leads Surrender Human, and he and I have been singing and playing together for years now, as well. It’s an honor to be on stage with them, to know they have my back.

You’ve got some dates lined up in Europe, which is exciting. When is the last time you played Europe?

I have only rarely been to Europe in the last few decades. Looking forward to this! I played the Barbican in London in 2012, with some arrangements of Memphis band Big Star’s Third album, I think that was the last time? This fall I’m gone about a month, doing a private concert in Paris of a record called the Salt Collective, then a bunch of solo acoustic shows across the EU and UK (very excited about this part), then ending with a weeklong tour in Spain of playing Big Star songs with Jody Stephens (Big Star), Pat Sansone (Wilco), Mike Mills (R.E.M.), and Jon Auer (the Posies). It’s a bit of a supergroup quintet for this Spanish part, I guess; we are very dedicated to bringing those great songs to life onstage in an accurate but nevertheless energized and passionate way. It means a lot to us when an audience that has perhaps thrilled to the intimacy of the Big Star records by themselves late at night can come together en masse and share their love of the music as a community, those songs which for some reason have had a transformative effect on so many. Music is real magic.