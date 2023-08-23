An award-winning screenwriter and producer is bringing his talents to the City of Arts and Innovation to shoot a short film.

C. Neil Davenport, a graduate of the UNC School of Arts, is partnering with Winston-Salem film studio Remnant Entertainment to shoot his short film titled “Vultures” in the city.

J.D. Franklin III, Remnant CEO Walker Anthony and Remnant COO Jordyn Jones are also credited writers for the project. Anthony is directing the film.

“Vultures” will tell the story of Adam, a starving young painter who’s so desperate for success that he contemplates selling his soul to the devil. It’s inspired by Aesop’s fable, “A Raven and a Swan," in which the raven starves itself while chasing the swan’s beauty.

Most of the scenes will be shot in the Shaffner Inn with some being shot in other locations, including the SECCA Museum and two other historic inns on Summit Street. The production team is also looking for a large studio to film scenes featuring a giant canvas.

“Winston-Salem is visually (and) aesthetically pleasing to look at,” Davenport said. “It has a fantastic tax incentive currently. The community that Winston-Salem is built upon is just amazing.”

The funding for the film will go through the Arts Council of Winston-Salem. Because the council is a nonprofit, anyone who donates to the project is given a tax write-off, and individuals or companies that contribute will receive screen credit and possible product placement in the film.

Davenport, who grew up and attended college in Augusta, Ga., came up with the concept of the film after realizing the heartbreaking and “unnecessary evil” of sacrifice in the pursuit of success.

During his time at UNCSA, Davenport went back to Augusta to see some friends and ran into a former partner — one he felt he had to sacrifice marriage with in order to have the success he has today.

Their encounter resurfaced the bruise of what Davenport had to do, but with his late mentor and Academy award-winning director Peter Werner in mind, it has motivated him to pursue making art worthy of an Academy Award.

“(Werner) said you have to understand what type of film can win an award such as this, but it also has to come from a very deep, personal and vulnerable place within you,” Davenport said. “In the pursuit, I just couldn’t find that right story. Then, it just happened upon me through this particular incident that I ended up sacrificing something that I held most dear to pursue my career.”

In the story, Adam navigates the unveiling of his work at a party organized by wealthy art elites called The Collective. The elites promise him money and fame if he can make it through the night and join them at dinner, but hints suggesting they want more than art makes Adam question if he should follow through.

Davenport saw himself in Adam’s story, and after bringing them the script, so did Anthony and Jones. Davenport met Anthony at UNCSA and met Jones later on.

“Vultures” is Remnant’s first production since the company was started earlier this year. The company’s goal is to protect the “remnant,” or the culture of filmmaking, from toxic traits prevalent in Hollywood and bring a major studio to the East Coast.

“We were so captivated by it because it’s so true to the journey that we were on,” Jones said. “When Neil first came up with the idea, it’s that initial, ‘Hey man, great idea. This is really, really good.’ When you sit down and read the script, you go, ‘I love this. I see me in this, and I know other people will see themselves in it.’”

For Jones, the connection to the film came from his days in Hollywood. He felt the Hollywood scene didn’t appreciate his own values, including treating film crew with care and compassion and taking care of himself.

“I realized I was going to lose myself in the process,” Jones said. “I think for our character, everybody, up to a point, tells him to sell out. You want to value your art, and you want to love the thing that you’re doing, and you want it to be sustainable, and you want to love the people in your life — forget all that.”

For Anthony, he wanted to do something more creative in his life and felt like he was selling out to his bank job before entering the film industry. Now in film, Anthony relates to the “battle” of being a successful artist and doing so in a mentally, physically and spiritually healthy way — part of the lesson told in Aesop’s fable, “A Raven and a Swan.”

Aspects of the fable weren’t included in the initial script. When Davenport brought the script to Remnant, it was only “good” but not “great."

Davenport went looking for inspiration in art and on his own bookshelf, pulling out a copy of “Aesop’s Fables" and scrolling through it.

“The Raven and Swan hit me,” Davenport said. “It shared the same theme. The story of the Raven and the Swan is about a bird who’s envious of the beauty of another bird and thinks, ‘I want that. How can I be that?’ And in the process of doing it, it dies because it doesn’t accept itself for what it is, and it, in a sense, sells out.”

Anthony said the addition was the “biggest turning point” in the script because of how it helped establish the core idea behind the film. The production team changed the raven to a vulture because its “scary” nature most fits the film’s theme.

That addition also led to the birth of one of the more interesting characters, Aesop, who will be played by Lance E. Nichols. Nichols appeared in the popular HBO series “Treme" as dentist Larry Williams, and he played the faith healing preacher in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.”

Aesop, whose name will not be mentioned in the film, is a “pseudo-spiritual” angel presented to Adam as a beggar. He represents Adam’s father, who told him that art meaningful to the artist is priceless, and he allows Adam to see what happens if he chooses to join the elites.

Aesop’s actor Nichols may not be the only big name in the film. Davenport has also reached out to Johnny Depp’s team to get the award-winning actor to executive produce and play Donald, the elites’ leader.

In response to how the film industry perceives him following his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp announced that he has “no further need for Hollywood” at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Now, Davenport sees an opportunity.

“He chooses his projects now because they genuinely interest him,” Davenport said. “I just thought that if I just try to keep sending him the script and asking him to be a part of this project, it would be incredible. And like Lance, the energy and the passion and the artistry that would be on set with us through Depp would be a dream come true.”

Davenport also hopes to get actor Dustin Hoffman involved in the film.

Production for “Vultures” has been pushed back to a tentative January 2024 start because of the current Writers Guild of America strike. The film is affiliated with the Screen Actors Guild, which is also on strike.

If production starts at that time, there’s hope for a finalized cut by the third quarter of next year.

The film will have an 18-22 minute run time with a director’s cut running 25 minutes. The budget will be between $50,000 and $70,000, and the completed project will be sent to those who donated through the Arts Council.

Audiences will also be able to view the film at screenings around Winston-Salem.