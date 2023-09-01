Q. Three years ago, I had constant tinnitus. As a professional musician, I found the ringing in my ears quite annoying. An examination found no cause for it, and the doctor didn’t have any solutions for me.

I searched reliable websites such as the American Tinnitus Association and found some foods listed that might possibly help. One of them was pineapple. Since I like it, I gave it a try.

After about five days, my tinnitus was gone, and it has not returned so long as I drink pineapple juice daily. If I don’t have any pineapple for a prolonged time, the tinnitus starts to come back. Fortunately, it goes away as soon as I return to a daily serving. Now I make sure to always have it on hand.

A. Thank you for sharing your experience. We used a different search strategy, combing the National Library of Medicine (PubMed) for medical studies, and found none. The American Tinnitus Association may have changed its website since you searched, because we found no mention of pineapple there, either.

Consequently, we don’t know if eating pineapple, drinking its juice, or taking bromelain tablets derived from pineapple will help other tinnitus victims. On the other hand, pineapple is a tasty food and will do no harm. If someone else tries this approach, we will be interested in the results.

Q. Some people have asked you about the golden raisins in a popular arthritis remedy. I suspect the sulfur used to preserve their color may be somewhat beneficial, together with juniper derivatives in the gin.

In my veterinary experience, MSM, a sulfur-containing compound, helps animals who have been limping on sore joints.

I use golden raisins in gin. If I neglect to take this for a few weeks, my foot joint pain comes back. In addition, I take glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM and pectin to keep my foot and knee pain at bay. Since using this regimen, I have stopped considering a knee joint replacement, as I was several years ago.

A. Thank you for describing your complex regimen. We discuss multiple home remedies like gin-soaked raisins and pectin in grape juice in our book, “The Graedons’ Guide to Alternatives for Arthritis.” In addition, we cover alternative therapies like glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM (methylsulfonylmethane) and SAMe (S-adenosylmethionine). We appreciate the perspective from veterinary medicine, where glucosamine and chondroitin are sometimes found to be quite helpful.

You will find our publication, which also discusses drugs and herbs, in the bookstore at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. When I first complained about vaginal dryness, my gynecologist didn’t discuss any natural remedies. She immediately wrote a prescription for estradiol cream. It wasn’t in my insurance formulary, so I had to pay full price.

After only one application, I had a very bad headache. My blood pressure shot up and remained high for weeks. I was afraid to use the cream again for fear of a stroke. Currently I take black cohosh, and that seems to reduce the dryness and discomfort.

A. Black cohosh (Actaea racemose) is a North American plant with a reputation for easing menopausal symptoms. A recent review of 22 randomized controlled trials of black cohosh extract found that it is more effective than placebo for improving overall symptoms of menopause as well as hot flashes (Menopause, July 1, 2023).