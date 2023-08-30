The Caviste wine shop, 1100 Reynolda Road, will host a book launch and wine tasting with a co-author of “How to Drink Australian: An Essential Modern Wine Book ” from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 16.

Jane Lopes, a master sommelier and co-founder of the Legend wine-import business, will be on hand to present her new book and pour a few Australian wines.

The event is free.

Lopes and Jonathan Ross, who are husband and wife, co-wrote “How to Drink Australian” (Murdoch Books, $60 hardcover), which has been called a comprehensive look at the modern wine industry in Australia.

The book details every wine region in the country with maps, illustrations, producer profiles and wine recommendations. It also includes a fold-out grape table.

Lopes and Ross, now based in Nashville, are both master sommeliers with extensive experience who in 2020 co-founded Legend, an importer specializing in Australian wine.

For more information about the book launch and tasting, visit howtodrinkaustralian.com or call Caviste at 336-774-3775.