The annual Big Chill ice-cream social will be from 4 to 7 p.m. July 15 in Bailey Park in the Innovation Quarter downtown.

The Big Chill is a fundraiser for the Shalom Project in which more than a dozen local community and faith groups contribute homemade ice cream, and give away samples to attendees. There also is a competition for the best ice cream.

The event will include live music, food trucks and face painting. There also will be "cold callers," or people who take turns sitting on blocks of ice and calling family, friends and others to ask them donate to The Shalom Project, a nonprofit whose community outreach includes medical assistance, clothing and food to those in need.

Admission is free, but donations are requested.

For more information, visit theshalomprojectnc.org/the-big-chill-2023.