The 2023 USA Today Readers’ Choice 10Best contest recently chose Biscuitville as the nation's best fast-food restaurant in two categories: Best Fast Food Breakfast & Best Regional Fast Food restaurant in the 2023 USA Today Readers’ Choice 10Best contest.

Biscuitville, based in Greensboro, was founded in 1966 and has 74 restaurants in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Biscuitville was one of 20 nominees in each category. Nominees included two other N.C. companies: Krispy Kreme and Cook Out. Cook Out was voted No. 9 in the Best Regional Fast Food categories. Some other categories included Best Burger, Best Fries and Best Fried Chicken.

The winners in the contest were chosen by an online public vote held over four weeks.

“We are honored by this recognition and are grateful for our teams who work hard every day to deliver on our purpose of Enhancing Lives by Serving Others,” said Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “Our guests tell us they want high quality, delicious food served with authentic southern hospitality and we are genuinely committed to meeting their needs.

“We also appreciate our local partners who produce our locally sourced ingredients and who are equally committed to delivering the highest quality products.”

For the full list of winners in all the fast-food categories, visit 10Best.com.