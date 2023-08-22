Baking expert and cookbook author Peter Reinhart will visit Winston-Salem for a special brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept 10 to celebrate the release of his new book, “Pizza Quest” (Andrews McMeel, $22).

The brunch will be held at Mission Pizza Napoletana, 707 N. Trade St., and will include a question-and-answer session with Reinhart and cookbook author Belinda Smith-Sullivan.

Reinhart is a longtime baking instructor in Johnson & Wales University’s culinary program in Charlotte. Smith-Sullivan is a former student of Reinhart’s.

The four-course brunch will include choice of salad or melon and prosciutto, ricotta tartine or roasted vegetable frittata, four-cheese fig flambe pizza or Sicilian tomato pie, and zeppole (Italian donuts) or rosemary panna cotta.

Tickets are $60. Wine and beer will be sold separately.

Cookbooks will be able for purchase during the event.

Tickets are available online at exploretock.com/missionpizzanapoletana.

For more information, send email to missionpizzaws@gmail.com.