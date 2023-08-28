Chick-fil-A introduced what it calls its first twist to the original chicken sandwich on Aug. 28. The Honey Pimento Cheese Chicken Sandwich features the same chicken patty and bun with a drizzle of honey, smathering of pimento cheese and slices of pickled jalapeno.

Does this have anything to do with Biscuitville’s recent introduction of a pimento-cheese biscuit? Who knows?

Chick-fil-A said it experimented with about 30 new sandwich ideas before choosing this one, which it is offering nationwide. During testing, customers rated the Honey Pimento Cheese sandwich higher than other seasonal sandwiches and put it on par with the original sandwich.

“We wanted to create a standout sandwich that would deliver a unique spin for our guests, without losing the classic taste of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich uses ingredients and flavors our guests have never experienced at Chick-fil-A before, balancing savory, sweet and spicy elements using the highest quality ingredients,” said Stuart Tracy, Chick-fil-A Chef and creator behind the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich.

The new sandwich has a light drizzle of honey, so it’s not too sweet. On sampled sandwiches, there was plenty of pimento cheese – which tended to melt and make for messy eating, especially in the car. It does offer reasonable cheesy flavor, and pieces of pimento are clearly visible.

Various sandwiches sampled in Winston-Salem featured two or three slices of pickled jalapeno – replacing the pickle chips on the original sandwich. The jalapeno gives the sandwich a mild but pleasant bite, complementing the pimento cheese and balancing the honey, but, unfortunately, the limited number of slices means you don’t taste jalapeno in every bite.

The Honey Pepper Pimento sandwich has 570 calories and 28 grams of fat, compared 420 calories and 18 grams of fat in the original chicken sandwich, according to Chick-fil-A’s website.

The new sandwich also costs a lot more: $6.79 vs. $4.69 for the original, as bought at Winston-Salem’s Peacehaven Road location.

As a seasonal item, the Honey Pepper Pimento Sandwich is available for a limited time, while supplies last.

Also just introduced for a limited time is Chick-fil-A’s Caramel Crumble Milkshake. At $4.69, this features caramel flavoring and blondie cookie crumbles mixed into Icedream (Chick-fil-A’s low-butterfat version of soft-serve ice cream). It’s available with whipped cream and a cherry on top.

For more information, visit chick-fil-a.com.