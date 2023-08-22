Recess coffee shop recently opened at 101 N. Chestnut St.. Suite 99, in the ground floor of Albert Hall.

Recess is a new venture by Crystal Stowe, who owns Washington Perk & Provisions at 301 W. Fourth St. Sarah Sturges is Recess' manager.

Recess is designed for takeout. There is no indoor seating, though there are a few seats on a covered patio.

Stowe, who lives in the area, said that it made sense to open a shop in Albert Hall because of increased business activity in the area. "I saw the courthouse going up, and all these other businesses, and I knew that someone would take advantage of that space eventually. It's a nice small space, perfect for takeout."

Recess offers a full line of espresso drinks. Like Washington Perk, it exclusively uses Larry's Coffee, a roaster based in Raleigh.

Prices start at $2.25 for a 12-ounce cup of drip coffee and go up to $5.75 for for a 20-ounce latte or cappuccino.

Recess also has fruit smoothies ($6.50) and frappes ($6).

Recess is carrying a small selection of sandwiches and salads that are prepared at Washington Perk - but not necessarily the exact same items. "We're doing some special salads and sandwiches that you won't find at Perk," Stowe said.

There also is a selection of baked goods from Neomonde Bakery, which also supplies Perk with such items as cookies, brownies and breads.

The shop is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

For more information, call (336) 293-4732 or find Recess on Facebook or Instagram.