Dewey’s Bakery is now offering its Dewzy dessert at its two Winston-Salem locations.

Dewey’s introduced the Dewzy, its take on a modern trifle, in March 2022 when it opened Dewey’s Dewzy Bar at Greensboro’s Friendly Center. But until now, the dessert has been available only at the Greensboro store.

Like a trifle, the Dewzy layers cake, ice cream, sweet sauces and other ingredients. Dewey’s has eight different flavors, all available in three sizes of 9, 20, and 32 ounces. Prices are $6, $9 and $15, respectively.

The Dewzies typically start with either vanilla yellow cake or chocolate devil’s food cake. All end with whipped cream and a whole Moravian cookie.

The Banana Pudding Dewzy features banana pudding and fresh bananas. The Black Forest Cherry has cherry pie filling. The Caramel Turtle has pecans and caramel and fudge sauces.

The other flavors are Coffee Break, Lemon Bar, Boston Cream, Birthday Party and Mint Chocolate.

Customers also can create their own, said Kayla Kubitz, Dewey’s director of operations for the retail stores. That means people can choose from such other ice-cream flavors as butter pecan, strawberry and key lime pie. “And if people wanted us to put pink lemonade cake in there, we’d do that,” Kubitz said.

Dewey’s plans to celebrate the Dewzy in Winston-Salem twice – on Aug. 13 at its Thruway Shopping Center store at 262 S. Stratford Road, and on Sept. 9 at its Reynolda Manor store at 2876 Reynolda Road.

On those days, the store will have a DJ and live radio, face painting and caricatures, a magician, and chances for customers to win free Dewzies for a year.

For more information, visit www.deweys.com.