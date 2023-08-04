The Carolina Classic Fair is now accepting entries for its Fun Food Contests.

The fair, Sept. 29 through Oct. 8, will have 11 Fun Food Contests in Yesterday Village this year.

The complete fair catalog as well as entry forms are available online. The deadline for entries is Sept. 1.

Returning contests include layer cake, honey and pimento-cheese contests.

Other contests are Better With Beer, Chocolate Extravaganza, the Great Chicken Challenge, New Kid on the Block (using LeanBack Soul Food sauce or spice), Food for the Ages (using Rock of Ages wine), Get Your Hawg On (using McMaster’s Hog Sauce), Get Your Green On (using Rosey Bloom’s Collard Greens), and I Love Pie.

For the full catalog and entry forms, visit carolinaclassicfair.com/competitive-entries.