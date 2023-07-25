Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Co. in Winston-Salem has become the latest craft brewery to partner with Bevana to sell beer online.

Fiddlin’ Fish’s beer was not yet on Bevana’s website as of July 24. Once they are, they will join beers from other Winston-Salem breweries, including Incendiary Brewing and Wise Man. Other N.C. breweries on the site include Hi-Wire from Durham and Heist from Charlotte.

Currently, Bevana offers about 80 different craft beverages online.

Bevana was founded by Andrew Durstewitz, a co-founder of D9 Brewing Co., which has locations in Huntersville and Lake Norman and whose beers also are sold by Bevana. The company helps small breweries share their beers with customers across the country. Bevana can ship beer to 42 states.

Fiddlin’ Fish, located on North Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem, was founded in 2017 by David Ashe and Stuart Barnhart.

“Great beer shouldn’t be hard to find,” said Aaron MJ Gore, Bevana Partners’ business development officer. “But so often, being able to enjoy the same fantastic beers that you’ve read about online, or discover a new favorite everyday staple, has been virtually impossible. We want to help people discover Fiddlin’ Fish, and other amazing breweries from across the world, without having to hop on a plane to do so.”

For more information, visit bevana.com.