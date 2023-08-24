The Hispanic League’s 31st annual Fiesta will be held at Truist Stadium in downtown Winston-Salem from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 9.

The festival, a celebration of Hispanic/Latino culture, live music, arts and crafts vendors, kids’ activities, and a variety of Hispanic food vendors.

This is a new location for the festival. Last year’s Fiesta, was held in a central location downtown on streets and parking lots near Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts.

Fiesta admission is free, and the festival will be held rain or shine.

For more more information, including parking, visit hispanicleague.org.