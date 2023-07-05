Greensboro will get its first Habit Burger Grill on July 12, and the chain restaurant is offering some free sneak peaks for CharClub and mobile-app members.

Habit Burger Grill is a fast-casual restaurant known for its chargrilled burgers — grilled over an open flame — but it also offers a variety of sandwiches, salads and shakes.

It was founded in Santa Barbara, Calif., in 1969, and now has more than 265 restaurants in 12 states.

It opened its first Triad store in Clemmons in 2019. The Greensboro store at 3703 Battleground Ave. will include a drive-thru. It will be the company’s fifth store in North Carolina.

Pre-opening events, by invitation only, include:

July 8:

The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries, and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

July 9:

The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

July 11:

The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from a pre-set menu. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

For more information or to receive an invitation to a pre-opening event, visit www.habitburger.com/greensboro.