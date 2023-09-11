Little Brother Brewing, based in Greensboro, will take over Kernersville Brewing Co. at the end of the month.

Both breweries announced the change on their social-media pages.

“It is with mixed emotions that we (Eric Lauten, Dwight Deal, & Rick Lowe) announce an upcoming end of this our grand adventure of bringing great beer to great people,” the owners said on KBC’s Facebook page. “On Saturday, September 30th we will be handing the reins of our taproom and production facility over to our friends at Little Brother Brewing. We have collaborated with the Little Brother team often through the years and are grateful to have found a trusted partner to continue our legacy.”

KBC started selling beer in 2016 and opened its own taproom at 221 N. Main St in 2019.

Jeff Collie and Daniel McCoy opened Little Brother at 348 S. Elm St. in 2017. It now has a second taproom in Graham, as well as a kiosk in LeBauer Park in Greensboro.

Little Brother noted in its Instagram and Facebook posts that it is looking forward to increasing its brewing capacity from the four-barrel system it has in Greensboro. “The addition of a 10-barrel brewing system (in Kernersville) will allow us flexibility to deliver your favorite LBB brews while experimenting in ways we were not able to before,” the post said.