Mission Pizza Napoletana has made a list of the 50 top pizzerias in the United States for the third year in a row.

The Top 50 Pizza organization ranked Mission Pizza No. 22, up two spots from last year. It is the only N.C. restaurant on the list.

The No. 1 spot again went to Una Pizza Napoletana in New York.

Owner Peyton Smith opened Mission Pizza at 707 N. Trade St., in 2014. In 2022, Smith was a semifinalist for a James Beard Award for Best Chef Southeast.

Mission Pizza also was on the 2019 list of the Top 101 Pizzas in America bu The Daily Meal.

For more information, visit www.50toppizza.it or www.missionpizzanapoletana.com.