A longtime Lewisville venue has a new name but is still focused on live music, food and drink.

The former Westbend Tavern, 5394 Williams Road, is now Westbend Bar & Venue. It is open Thursdays through Sundays and is offering live music pretty much every day it’s open.

The business includes a restaurant, Graze Grill.

Westbend Tavern closed last September when owners Walt and Sonia Breathwit announced that they planned to retire. Walt Breathwit said at the time that they planned to sell the property.

The Breathwits bought the property as part of Westbend Vineyards in 2015 from original owner Lillian Kroustalis. In March 2022, they sold about 14 acres to Incendiary Brewing, which is based in Winston-Salem. The Breathwits already had stopped making wine by that point and were operating primarily as an events center. Incendiary installed a brewhouse on its part of the former vineyard property and also uses it as a concert and event space.

Westbend Bar & Venue is the part of the former vineyard property across the street from Incendiary, and includes a log cabin with a large porch and an even larger adjacent covered patio for music and events.

The new owners are Joshua Shore, Corey Coe, Mandy Barker and Jerry and Susan Chapman.

The menu at the Graze Grill includes such appetizers as bacon loaded cheese fries and fried pickle spears.

Entrees run from $9 to $16 and include pizza, chicken tenders, Philly cheesesteak, bacon cheeseburger and Buffalo chicken wrap.

Sides include fruit, fries, salad and mac ’n’ cheese.

The restaurant offers such desserts as blueberry lemon cookies and chocolate-chip fudge brownie.

There’s also a brunch menu that offers French toast, breakfast burritos, chicken and waffles, and more.

The bar offers such draft beers as Red Oak and Pernicious IPA, as well as Original Sin Cider.

More beer is available in bottles or cans, as is White Claw Hard Seltzer.

There also is a selection of wine available by the glass or bottle.

Shore said that Westbend is hoping to add liquor and cocktails to the bar in the next couple months.

Westbend Bar & Venue has already scheduled or hosted such popular Triad performers as Megan Doss, Darrell Hoots and James Vincent Carroll. Music often starts early in the evening or in the afternoon on the weekends. Shore said that Westbend also plans to have a karaoke night every two weeks or so.