Chef Adé Carrena, the chef and owner of Dounou Cuisine and iLéWA Foods in Raleigh, was named 2023 Chef of the Year by the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association during its annual Chef Showdown, held Aug. 14 at the Angus Barn Pavilion in Raleigh.

Carrena has described herself as both a chef and a storyteller who strives to bridge cultural gaps through her modern take of West African cuisine.

“To be winning this, it means so much to me,” said Carrena, a native of Benin. “A lot of what I do is about telling the stories of the women who have impacted my life, and this one’s for my mother, who used to sell food right outside of our home when I was a little girl – who made the sacrifice of sending her children off to a different country, a whole culture, in hopes of us making a better life for ourselves.”

Other top awards at the event were Pastry Chef of the Year, which went to Emily Parker of Native Fine Diner and Julep Contempory Kitchen in Greenville; and Mixologist and Distillery of the Year, which went to Stephanie Elliott of Merle’s in partnership with Call Family Distillers, both of Wilkesboro.

The Chef Showdown grand finale is a combination awards ceremony and tasting event. Attended by more than 500 people, it featured five pastry chefs, 14 regular chefs, and eight mixologists.

The participating chefs and mixologists were chosen over several months of competition rounds that began in March. Starting with 94 contenders, the field was gradually narrowed as chefs competed in five preliminary rounds and two semi-final rounds held around the state, and the mixologists and distilleries competed in one of two mixology rounds, both held at Easytalk in Winston-Salem, a new bar co-owned by Mixologist of the Year, David Bowen.

Two chefs from the greater Triad made it to the Chef Showdown finale this year: Keith Henning of Black Powder Smokehouse in Jamestown and John Wilson of Sophie's Cork & Ale in Lexington. Past Triad winners have included chef Travis Myers of Six Hundred° in Winston-Salem, mixologist David Bowen of Easytalk in Winston-Salem, and pastry chef Lydia Greene of Machete in Greensboro.

The competition, also sponsored by GotToBeNC, involved chefs and mixologists featuring ingredients from more than 500 local farms and producers.

“Interest in local foods has never been stronger, and this partnership and competition has been great because North Carolina farm fresh ingredients are the stars of every dish, pastry, and beverage,” said N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Throughout this partnership, we have worked together to help diversify, innovate, and strengthen North Carolina’s food and agriculture businesses and farms.”

This was the seventh Chef Showdown sponsored by NCRLA, which works on behalf of more than 20,000 businesses in a state industry that generates more than $30 billion in sales a year.

“NCRLA’s seventh Chef Showdown continues to showcase the incredible talent of our chefs, pastry chefs, bartenders, and distilleries from across the state,” said Lynn Minges, the president and CEO of NCRLA. “The energy, creativity, and passion of all of the competitors featuring our state’s freshest ingredients paired with North Carolina wines was both delicious and inspiring.”

Other winners at the Chef Showdown were:

First runner up for Chef of the Year: Chef Luke Owens of Native Fine Diner and Julep Contemporary Kitchen in Greenville.

First runner up for Pastry Chef of the Year: Pastry Chef Savanna Brodar of The Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst.

First runner up for Mixologist and Distillery of the Year: Mixologist Ian Murray of Foundation in Raleigh partnering with Cook’s Mill Whiskey in Mebane.

People’s Choice for Best Chef: Bobby McFarland of Wye Hill Hospitality in Raleigh.

People’s Choice for Best Pastry Chef: Jill Wasilewski of Ivory Road Café & Kitchen in Arden.

People’s Choice for Best Mixologist: Sekani Akunyun of Lavender & Libations partnering with Seven Jars Distillery in Charlotte.

A new category this year was the Undeniably Dairy Awards, presented by The Dairy Alliance. Winners in this category were:

Best Use of Cow’s Milk Dairy in a Cocktail or Mocktail: Megan King of Antidote, representing Chemist Spirits, both in Asheville.

Best Use of Cow’s Milk Dairy in a Savory Dish: Chef Sera Cuni of Café Root Cellar of Pittsboro.

Best Use of Cow’s Milk Dairy in a Dessert: Pastry Chef Ann Marie Stefaney of Restaurant Constance in Charlotte.

For more information, visit ncrla.org.