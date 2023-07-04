Grilled Chicken and Asparagus Pasta Salad

Makes 4 to 6 servings

For the salad:

8 ounces rotini or farfalle pasta

1 pound boneless chicken breasts or thighs

Salt and pepper

Oil

1 pound asparagus, trimmed

1 cup grape or cherry

tomatoes, halved

1 bunch scallions, sliced

½ cup toasted slivered

almonds

For the vinaigrette:

½ cup olive oil

3 tablespoons lemon juice, or to taste

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon minced shallot

1 tablespoon fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried

Salt and freshly ground

black pepper

Pinch sugar, optional

1. Bring 4 to 6 quarts of water to a boil. Season generously with salt. Add pasta and cook until al dente. Drain.

2. Meanwhile, heat a grill to medium-high. Lightly coat chicken with oil. Season with salt and pepper. Do the same with the asparagus. Add chicken and asparagus to the grill, using a mesh grill rack to hold the asparagus if desired. Cook asparagus, turning once, 3 to 5 minutes until slightly charred but crisp-tender.

Cook chicken just until done, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let rest 5 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, make the vinaigrette. Whisk together oil, lemon juice, shallot and thyme. Season with salt and pepper. If desired, add a pinch of sugar. Taste and adjust lemon juice or oil as needed.

4. Slice chicken into thin slices. Slice asparagus into 1-inch pieces. Toss asparagus, chicken, tomatoes and scallions with the pasta. Add about half the dressing. Taste and salt and pepper as needed. Divide among plates and sprinkle with almonds. Serve remaining dressing on the side.

— Recipe from Michael Hastings