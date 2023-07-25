Shelton Vineyards in Dobson has partnered with racing legend Richard Petty to produce a new red wine, and they will celebrate the partnership July 29 with a fundraising concert.

The new wine, called ICON, is a premium red wine made with merlot, petit verdot, malbec and tannat. The blend was hand-selected by Petty. It sells for $55 for a 750-ml bottle, or a $150 for a for collectors 1.5-liter magnum.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Richard Petty and the Petty family. Richard is a true icon and a person who shares our commitment to perfection,” said Mandy Shelton Houser, co-president of Shelton. “This partnership is a testament to the shared values and passion for excellence that both Shelton Vineyards and the Pettys embody. Together, we aim to create an extraordinary experience for wine enthusiasts and racing fans alike.”

The July 29 outdoor concert, beginning at 6 p.m., will feature performances by Kyle Petty and Michael Cansler. There also will be a live auction. The event will raise money for Victory Junction, a year-round camp for children with chronic medical conditions or serious illnesses at no cost to families.

Tickets to the concert are $25 per person or $43 for two. Food, wine and beer will be for sale. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs.

To learn more about the concert or ICON, visit www.sheltonvineyards.com/petty-icon.