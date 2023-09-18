Here is a list of recently sampled wines, roughly in order of preference:

--Beringer 2018 Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $175. Blackberry, plum, violets, mocha and earth on the nose. Dark fruit mingling with touch of blueberry, plus dark chocolate, tobacco and brambles, with firm tannins and a long finish. Very good.

--Domaine Ott Chateau de Selle 2021 Rose, Coted de Provence, France, $55. A bit floral on the nose. Orange and other citrus as well as peach and minerals on the palate. Nicely balanced with a persistent, saline finish. Very good.

--Michele Chiarlo 2014 Barolo Tortoniano, Italy, $60. Earthy, rose, violet aromas. Earth, herbs and cherry on the nicely balanced palate with a long finish. Very good.

-- Feudi di San Gregorio 2021 Greco di Tufo, $28, Italy. Peach, apple and pear aromas. Fresh and clean, with lemon and chalky minerals on the palate, with a lingering finish. Very good.

--Sigalas Santorini 2022 Assyrtiko, Greece, $51. Citrus and lots of minerals. Fresh and bright, yet also full and mouth-coating, with a long finish. Very good.

--Graham Beck Brut Rose, South Africa, $20. Yeasty aromas, with red berries, apple and lime on the balanced palate. Good plus.

--Gehricke 2020 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir, Sonoma, Ca., $29. Cherry, earth and spice aromas. Bright cherry and spice on the palate, firm tannins, with a persistent finish. Good plus.

--Santo 2022 Santorini Assyrtiko, Greece, $32. Citrus and floral aromas. Clean, bright citrus with a touch of minerality and a lingering finish. Good plus.

--Teliani Valley 2021 Tsolikouri, Georgia, $15. Apple, pear, lemon, mineral and a bit of grapefruit in a crisp, refreshing white. Good plus.

--Gurrieri 2021 Grillo, DOC Sicilia, Italy, $16. Floral, herbal and citrus aromas and flavors with a clean and balanced citrusy, saline finish. Good plus.

--Torrevento 2014 Ottagono Castel del Monte Nero di Troia Riserva, Italy, $20. Cherry, violet and earth aromas. Savory with a touch of minerality and lingering finish. Good plus.

--Robert Hall Cavern Select Sparkling Grenache Blanc, Paso Robles, Ca., $40. Just the right proportions of yeast and citrus in this smooth, balanced and light sparkler. Good plus.

--Gentleman Farmer 2020 Chardonnay, Napa Valley, Ca., $49. Tropical, apple aromas. Oak spice, vanilla, butterscotch, burnt toast on the palate. Oaky, but with good acidity. Good.

--Conundrum 2022 White, Ca., $16. An approachable patio white – a blend of chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, semillon, muscat canelli and viognier that’s fruity but well-made with tropical and peach aromas, as well as honeysuckle and jasmine, and balanced acidity on the citrusy palate. Good.

--Tenute Rubino 2022 Oltreme Susumaniello Rosato, Salento, Italy, $21. Cherry and watermelon aromas. Fruity with touch of cinnamon on the palate. Good acidity. Good overall.

--Tenuta Carretta Bric Quercia 2019 Barbera D’Alba Superiore, Italy, $19. Earth, forest brush aromas. More earth on the palate along with baking spices, cherry and plum. Good.

--Masciarelli 2020 Montepucliano D’Abruzzo, Italy, $15. Woody, dusty earth aromas. Bright cherry and plum flavors, slightly smoky and spicy. Moderate tannins. Good.

--Root:1 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, Casablanca Valley, Chile, $12. Bright grass, pineapple and grapefruit aromas. More tropical and citrus fruit as well as herbs and minerals on the fresh, crisp palate. Finish is a tad thin and short, but overall OK.

--Root:1 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon, Maipo Valley, Chile, $12. Forest-brush and vanilla aromas. Black cherry, plum and mocha on the medium-bodied palate. OK.