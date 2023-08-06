Here are some recently reviewed wines, roughly in order of preference:

--Joseph Phelps 2019 Firestone Vineyards Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast – Sonoma County, Ca., $56. Cherry, raspberry aromas; earthy, with tea and spices. Nicely balanced, with refined tannins and a long finish. Very good plus.

--Harmonium 2014 Nero D’Avola, Sicilia DOC, Italy, $43. Red and black fruit on the nose. Earth, cedar, mocha, black cherry and plum on the palate, with a long finish. Very good.

--Rombauer 2020 Zinfandel, Ca., $38. Blackberry and brambly aromas. Cherry, plum, fig and sweet vanilla flavors on the palate. Ripe and smooth and fairly well-balanced for its 15.9% alcohol. Very good.

--Chateau Malescasse 2017 Haut-Medoc, Bordeaux, France, $22. This blend of 45% merlot, 45% cabernet sauvignon and 10% petit verdot has foresty, earthy aromas. Plum, blackberry, earth and spice mingle on the palate. Juicy but structured, with a lingering finish. Very good.

--Gary Farrell 2020 Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, Ca., $35. Apple and lemon aromas. More apple and lemon along with toasty oak, butterscotch and a touch of almond on the palate. Bright but balanced with a lingering finish. Very good.

--Val delle Rose Litorale 2022 Vermentino, Italy, $17. Apple and citrus aromas. Grapefruit, lime and minerals on the palate, with a touch of almond. Good plus.

--2021 Gehricke Los Carneros Rose, Sonoma, Ca., $29. Aromatic and floral with watermelon and red fruit on the nose. More melon, berries, citrus and a touch of hibiscus on the palate. Good plus.

--Gentleman Farmer 2021 Rose, Ca., $37. Strawberry and cherry aromas. Grapefruit and spice on the palate, with moderate acidity. 90% Pinot Noir, 7% Merlot and 3% Pinot Meunier. Good.

--Chehalem 2022 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, Ore., $20. Pear, floral aromas. Apple, lemon, stone fruit and minerals in this fresh, crisp white. Good.

--Lake Sonoma 2021 Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, Ca., $38. Cherry and spice aromas. Cherry, pencil and spice flavors, and a bit of vanilla, with a lingering finish. Good.

--Chalk Hills 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Sonoma County, Ca., $38. Tropical aromas with a touch of grassiness. Guava, grapefruit lemongrass on the palate. Good.

--Rombauer 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, Ca., $28. Sourced from Sonoma and Napa counties. Lime, grass and herbs on the nose. Tropical fruit on the palate. Good.

--Chehalem 2022 INOX Unoaked Chardonnay, Columbia Valley, $25. Tropical fruit. Fresh and crisp. Good.

--Kris 2021 Pinot Gris, Delle Venezie, Italy, $11. A bit floral, with lime, green apple and a touch of almond. Good.

--Hahn SLH 2021 Chardonnay, Santa Lucia Highlands, Ca., $25. Baked apple, toasty oak, touch of vanilla. Soft, buttery and slightly creamy. Good.

--Yalumba Y Series 2021 Viognier, South Australia. $15. Peach and apricot, a bit lemony and floral, with good acidity. Good.

--Blu Giovello Pinot Grigio, dell Venezie DOC, Italy, $10. An easy-drinking white with plenty of citrus and good acidity. Straightforward but clean and refreshing. Good.

--Chateau de Fontenelle 2021 Entre-Deux-Mers, France, $15. Citrus, herbs and touch of stone fruit with good acidity. Good overall.