Recently reviewed wines, roughly in order of preference:

--Beaulieu Vineyards 2019 Rutherford Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $85. Cedar, black cherry and plum aromas; dusty and earthy with a bit of tobacco and cocoa. Well-structured, with a velvety texture. Very good.

--Fleurs de Prairie 2022 Rose, Languedoc, France, $20. Cherry aromas. Cherry, strawberry, citrus and herbs on the palate. Balanced acidity and lingering finish. Very good.

--Duck Pond 2022 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, Ore., $16. Pear and lime aromas and flavors, with a hint of floral notes. Clean finish, nice balance. Good plus.

--Chateau Domecq 2021 Vino Blanco, Valle de Guadelupe, Mexico, $14. 60% chardonnay and 40% viognier. Floral notes, tangerine and peach on the nose. Apple, pear, peach, lemon on the refreshing palate. Good plus.

--Sojourn 2021 Pinot Noir, Sonoma County, Ca., $45. Cherry, earth and spice aromas and flavors. Fine though assertive tannins, good structure and balance. Good plus.

--Lagala 2017 Massaron Aglianico del Vulture, Italy, $18. Blackcurrant, forest brush aromas. Raisiny, dried fruit and earth with tobacco and a bit of chocolate on the palate with a lingering finish. Good plus.

--Ritual 2019 Chardonnay, Casablanca Valley, Chile, $20. Lemon aromas, lemon, apple with a touch of vanilla on the crisp palate. A bit creamy with bright acidity. Good plus.

--Planeta 2022 Rose, Sicilia DOC, Italy, $16. Floral and strawberry aromas, with grapefruit and stony minerality on the palate. Nicely balanced. Good plus.

---Beronia 2019 Crianza Tempranillo, Rioja, Spain, $15. Savory, cherry, earth and spice. Juicy, with a touch of vanilla. Good plus.

--Duck Pond 2021 Rose, Ore., $15. Cherry, strawberry, melon, touch of orange, and minerals. Crisp and lively. Good plus.

--Calcagno Primazappa 2020 Etna Bianco Superiore, Sicily, Italy, $13. Lemon, apple and pear aromas. Lemon, apple and salty, flinty minerals on the palate. Good plus.

--Ultimate Provence 2021 Rose, Cotes de Provence, France, $24. Cherry, strawberry, melon, slightly floral aromas. Cherry, spice, and touch of tangerine and grapefruit on the crisp palate. Good plus.

--Duck Pond 2022 Chardonnay, Ore., $15. Tropical aromas. Apple, lemon, bit of peach and minerals and a bare hint of vanilla on the palate. Good.

--Chemistry 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, Columbia Valley, Wash., $25. Tropical, lemongrass and wet stone aromas and flavors. Good.

--Beronia 2017 Reserva Rioja, Spain, $25. Black fruit and spice aromas. Bright black fruit, spice, pepper, and touch of licorice on the palate. Good.

--Yellow Tail Rose, Australia, $7. Cherry aromas. Cherry, cotton candy, citrus on the palate. Fruity but crisp. Good.

--Scout & Cellar Scout Wild Sauvignon Blanc, Ca., $19. Citrus, herbal and light peach aromas and flavors, with balanced aciditiy. Good.

--Destro Sciarake 2018 Etna Rosso, Italy, $14. Made from 100% nerello mascalese, this has strawberry, cherry and white-pepper aromas. Juicy, light- to medium-bodied with red fruit, earth and baking spices on the palate. Good.

--Gaia Monograph 2022 Moschfilero, Greece, $13. Floral, jasmine aromas. Citrus, pear, peach and spice on the crisp palate. Good.

--Clean Slate 2021 Riesling, Mosel, Germany, $12. Lime and peach, with minerality. Fruity, with a clean finish. Good.

--Boschendal Brut Rose, South Africa, $25. Yeasty aromas with strawberries and raspberries on the bright palate. Good.

--Tenuta Carretta Tavoleto 2020 Nebbiolo d’Alba Superiore, Italy, $20. Savory, rose, sspice aromas. Juicy red fruit, light-medium body, cinnamon and anise spice. Good.

--Harken 2021 Barrel Fermented Chardonnay, Ca., $15. Apple, toast and vanilla on the nose. Buttery with plenty of vanilla and slightly bitter oak spice on the palate. OK.

--Domaine Bousquet Virgen 2021 Natural Cabernet Sauvignon, Tupungato-Uco Valley, Mendoza, Arg., $13. Cedar, brambly and blackberry aromas. Ripe black and red fruit, herbs and pepper on the palate. OK.