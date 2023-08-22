A new smoothie and ice cream shop has opened in Innovation Quarter.

Gnarly Blends opened this month at 308 N. Patterson Ave in the space formerly occupied by Lill Dipper.

The name may sound familiar. Owners Scarlet Levine-Cheek and husband, Christian Cheeek, have operated the Gnarly Blends smoothie and coffee trailer for about a year and a half. With a home base at Robinhood Plaza shopping center, the trailer also made the rounds of local markets, festival and other special events.

Levine-Cheek also may be familiar to restaurant patrons. She has worked as a bartender and server around town for years, including a long stint at 1703 Restaurant.

When they decided to move into Innovation Quarter, they adapted the concept and menu a bit, dropping coffee drinks and adding ice cream.

Now, Gnarly Blends sells ice cream cups and cones, milkshakes, smoothies and a limited number of baked goods.

Scarlet Levine-Cheek is working in the business full time, with help from her husband, who has a separate job in the health-benefits industry.

“Gnarly Blends started as a supplemental income for us as couple. It was something we were interested in and we found exciting,” Cheek said.

They are using Tillamook ice cream, exclusively. Ice cream is $3.50 for one scoop or $5.50 for two. Floats ($6) are available with Cheerwine, root beer and cold-brew coffee.

Shakes ($7) include one topping and whipped cream.

Ice cream flavors include monster cookie, butter pecan, mint chocolate chip, peaches ’n’ cream and birthday cake.

Toppings include Fruity Pebbles and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereals, shredded coconut, chopped nuts and more.

Smoothies ($8) are made with organic frozen fruits and fresh bananas with no added sweeteners. They are blended with coconut water, oat milk and nonconcentrated juices. Optional add-ins included chia seeds and flax seeds.

Levine-Cheek has a small oven in the space. The other day, she made nut-butter cookies with chocolate chips. “It’s kind of a play on peanut-butter cookies,” she said.

She also likes to make protein balls, doughnut holes and other sweets but hasn’t yet established a regular inventory. “We’ve started to sprinkle them in here and there,” she said.

