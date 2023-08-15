Danny Tippetts is a North Carolina native with almost 30 years’ experience in the business, having started his first kitchen job at age 15. By age 21, he was sous chef at the Wyndham International in Charlotte. He later worked at Pine Lake Country Club, Ballantyne Country Club and TPC Piper Glen Country Club. More recently, since 2015, he was worked for Great Wolf Resorts, in North Carolina and out West.