The Katharine Brasserie & Bar’s chef has introduced some new menu items.
Danny Tippetts is a North Carolina native with almost 30 years’ experience in the business, having started his first kitchen job at age 15. By age 21, he was sous chef at the Wyndham International in Charlotte. He later worked at Pine Lake Country Club, Ballantyne Country Club and TPC Piper Glen Country Club. More recently, since 2015, he was worked for Great Wolf Resorts, in North Carolina and out West.
Tippetts took over in March from Eric Brownlee, who had been The Katharine’s executive chef since 2021.
Tippetts is expected to continue the Katharine’s theme of elevated French comfort food. Tippetts’ new menu includes boeuf Bourguignon, risotto aux champignons des bois (mushroom risotto) and oeufs mimosa au foie gras (French deviled egg with foie gras mousse).
For more information, visit katharinebrasserie.com.
