Several Triad breweries are among the medalists at the 2023 NC Brewers Cup competition, sponsored by the NC Craft Brewers Guild.

This year, 122 craft breweries in the state entered 873 beers. That makes it the largest commercial competition in the Southeast, the guild said.

Certified beer judges from across the region judge the competition over the Aug. 26-27 weekend at two locations: Edit Beer Co. in Raleigh and White Labs in Asheville. The results were announced Sept. 8.

Little Brother Brewing of Greensboro and Brown Truck Brewery of High Point tied for the most medals among Triad brewers with three each. In Winston-Salem, Foothills Brewing won two medals, Incendiary Brewing won one, and Hoots Beer Co. got an honorable mention.

Pig Pounder Brewery and Joymongers Brewing Co. in Greensboro won one each, and Steels Hands Brewing got an honorable mention.

In Lexington, Goose and the Monkey Brewhouse in Lexington took home one medal.

Here are the specific medals for area breweries:

Gold

Little Brother, Ministry of Truth, British Pale & Bitter Ale category

Brown Truck, #100 Barley Wine, Strong Ale

Joymongers, Kentucky Common, Historic Beer

Pig Pounder, Boar Brown, British Porter & Brown Ales

Silver

Foothills, Foothills Pumpkin Ale, Field & Spiced Beers

Goose and the Monkey, Seductive Mullet Amber Lager, American Amber Lager

Bronze

Brown Truck, #4.5 Dry Hopped Saison, Belgian Ales

Brown Truck, Fruition Sour Ale, Wood & Barrel-Aged Beers

Foothills, Sexual Chocolate, Stouts

Incendiary Brewing, Porter, Porters

Little Brother, King in the Castle, Strong Ale

Little Brother, Civil Rest, European Wheat (and Related) Beer

Honorable Mention

Steel Hands, Pale Ale, American Pale Ale

Hoots Beer Co., Zinzendorf Marzen, American European Lager.

For the complete list of 2023 NC Brewers Cup medalists, visit ncbeer.org.