Surry County wineries and breweries will again offer a Yadkin Valley Winter Wine & Beer Passport that will offer 17 tastings beginning in November.

The tastings include one new winery, Christann Paul Vineyards in Elkin; one new brewery, Midsummer Brewing in Mount Airy; and one distillery, Mayberry Spirits in Mount Airy.

Other participating wineries are Adagio, Elkin Creek, Golden Road, Grassy Creek, Haze Gray, Hidden, Roaring River, Round Peak, Shelton, Slightly Askew and Stony Knoll. The other breweries are Angry Troll, Thirsty Souls and White Elephant.

Passport tickets provide access to tastings at all participating venues, and passport holders can visit them on their own schedule between Nov. 24, 2023 and March 31, 2024.

Tickets go on sale Sept 15, with early-bird discount prices available through Oct. 1. Early-bird tickets cost $108 a person or $175 for two. Regularly priced tickets, beginning Oct. 2, run $120 apiece or $195 for two. The estimated value of each passport is $400.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.yadkinvalleync.com or call 336-526-1111.