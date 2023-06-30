Wine Spectator has honored seven Triad restaurants in its 2023 Restaurant Awards, which honor the world’s best restaurants for wine.

Nationwide, Wine Spectator recognized 3,505 dining destinations this year from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 70 countries internationally.

Triad restaurants recognized this year are Six Hundred° and Ryan's Restaurant in Winston-Salem; GIA Eat.Drink.Listen, Green Valley Grill and Print Works Bistro in Greensboro; Outwest Steakhouse in Kernersville; and Chop House Mendenhall in High Point.

“In a time of technological innovation, restaurants offer the human experience diners are hungry for—listening to their customers and offering personalized experience,” said Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher, Wine Spectator. “This annual issue celebrates the places where wine is at the top of that conversation."

The Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards, begun in 1981, represent the world’s only program focused exclusively on restaurant wine service.

The Restaurant Awards issue of Wine Spectator magazine, which features chef and restaurateur Thomas Keller on the cover, becomes available to readers July 11th.

For a complete list of winners visit www.winespectator.com/restaurants.