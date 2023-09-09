HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Fourth Wing. Rebecca Yarros. Red Tower
2. Tom Lake. Ann Patchett. Harper
3. The Breakaway. Jennifer Weiner. Atria
4. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
5. The Covenant of Water. Abraham Verghese. Grove
6. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store. James McBride. Riverhead
7. The Girl in the Eagle’s Talons. Karin Smirnoff. Knopf
8. Lion & Lamb. Patterson/Swierczynski. Little, Brown
9. None of This is True. Lisa Jewell. Atria
10. Masters of Death. Olivie Blake. Tor
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
People are also reading…
1. Outlive. Peter Attia. Harmony
2. Adversity for Sale. Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins. HarperCollins Leadership
3. Vax-Unvax. Kennedy/Hooker. Skyhorse
4. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
5. Exquisite Exandria. Liz Marsham et al. Random House Worlds
6. The Wager. David Grann. Doubleday
7. Baking Yesteryear. B. Dylan Hollis. DK
8. The New Automation Mindset. Vijay Tella. Wiley
9. The Blue Zones Secrets for Living Longer. Dan Buettner. National Geographic
10. Gambler. Billy Walters. Avid Reader
PAPERBACK
1. Assistant to the Villain. Hannah Nicole Maehrer. Red Tower
2. Too Late: Definitive Edition. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
3. The Coworker. Freida McFadden. Poisoned Pen
4. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
5. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
6. Dreamland. Nicholas Sparks. Dell
7. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
8. The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac. Old Farmer’s Almanac
9. King of Pride. Ana Huang. Bloom
10. Babel. R.F. Kuang. Harper Voyager
Tribune Content Agency