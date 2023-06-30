Most people love the sun. For one thing, it feels good. There is even scientific evidence that the vitamin D our skin makes after sun exposure can help enhance immunity.

“Sunshine deficiency” has been linked to a number of cancers, as well as diseases such as Type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis and asthma. During the winter, some people experience seasonal affective disorder. Symptoms include depression, irritability and weight gain.

A study from Finland has revealed that people who live in sunnier neighborhoods get a boost in brain power. The investigators studied over 1,800 middle-aged Finnish people. Daily sun exposure was calculated over several years. Those individuals with the greatest residential exposure to sunlight for the longest periods of time did better on memory tests (Scientific Reports, Dec. 2, 2022).

Despite all these benefits, dermatologists shun the sun. That’s because they know it damages our delicate epidermis. Too much exposure to ultraviolet radiation can cause premature aging and skin cancer. As a result, they urge us all to use effective sunscreen and, preferably, a hat or other protective gear whenever we step outside.

Many of their medical colleagues do not realize that a surprisingly large number of frequently prescribed medications can make the skin far more vulnerable to sun damage.

One of the most popular drugs in the pharmacy is hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ). This diuretic is often employed in the treatment of high blood pressure. At last count, 17 million Americans were taking this medicine to control their blood pressure. Although it is generally considered a very safe medicine with few side effects, it increases the risk of skin cancer. A systematic review and meta-analysis concluded that HCTZ is associated with an increased risk of squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma (BMC Medicine, July 7, 2022).

One reader wrote: “I recently stopped taking HCTZ with my doctor’s approval. I had taken it since 2006 and have had both squamous and basal cell carcinomas since then ... and NOT just one or two spots! In fact, my dermatologist at the time stated in my records that he wondered why I had so many! I have been treated with freezing, Mohs surgery, blue light therapy and fluorouracil cream. Despite that, I still have precancers and was just diagnosed with melanoma in situ.”

Some other medicines also appear to make skin more sensitive to sun damage. Blood-pressure-lowering drugs including beta blockers, calcium channel blockers, ACE inhibitors and ARBs such as losartan or valsartan are considered photoxic (Cancers, May 2021).

Tetracycline and similar antibiotics such as doxycycline also can pose problems. So can fluoroquinolones such as ciprofloxacin or levofloxacin.

When doctors prescribe a medication that can increase skin sensitivity to ultraviolet light, they should warn patients to take extra precautions. These might include staying out of the sun between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. High-SPF sunscreens and protective clothing also are helpful.

Skin cancer is increasing in the United States at a surprising rate, even though people have access to highly effective sunscreens. Perhaps medications are contributing to this significant problem.