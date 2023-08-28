Registration is now open for the Yadkin Arts Council Junior Appalachian Musicians Program. Classes will begin Sept. 12,. This North Carolina Arts Council funded program teaches school aged students of all levels how to play Appalachian instruments in a group setting rather than one on one.

Each Tuesday afternoon, from 4 to 6 p.m., the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center comes alive as sounds of the next generation of old-time and bluegrass musicians fills the campus. School age students (third grade and older) gather together in small groups to participate in weekly lessons and Jam sessions featuring instruction in banjo, guitar, mandolin and the upright bass.

In addition to weekly instrument lessons, the Yadkinville Junior Appalachian Musician program features enrichment sessions in which students learn Appalachian history and music, music theory and other skills applicable to their lessons. Semester showcases, where students get the opportunity to perform on the Willingham Theater stage, are held at the end of each semester.

New students can call 336-679-2941 or email info@yadkinarts.org for more information and for help with registration.

The cost is $75 per semester.